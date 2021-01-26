Apple Releases watchOS 7.3 With Unity Watch Face, Expanded ECG Availability and More

Apple today released watchOS 7.3, the third major update to the watchOS 7 operating system that was released in September. watchOS 7.3 comes more than a month after watchOS 7.2, an update that brought support for Apple Fitness+



‌‌The watchOS 7.3 update‌‌ can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌‌.

watchOS 7.3 adds a "Time to Walk" feature for Apple Fitness+ subscribers, adding an audio experience in the Workout app where those who are doing a walking workout can listen to inspiring stories during their walks. Time to Walk offers stories from music artists, athletes, and other influential people that Apple Watch owners and Apple Fitness+ subscribers can listen to while walking.

Each episode is 25 to 40 minutes in length and features guests like country music star Dolly Parton, musician Shawn Mendes, actress Uzo Aduba, and NBA player Draymond Green. Speakers share "lessons learned, meaningful memories, thoughts on purpose and gratitude, moments of levity, and other thought-provoking topics." Time to Walk is available to Apple Fitness+ subscribers. Apple technically released Time to Walk ahead of watchOS 7.3, but it is listed in the release notes for the update and is considered a watchOS 7.3 addition.

With the watchOS 7.3 update, ECG functionality is expanding to Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, and Thailand, while irregular heart rhythm notifications are coming to Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand.

The update adds a new Unity Watch Face inspired by the colors of the Pan-African flag (black, red, and green), with shapes that change throughout the day with movement. The face also features black, red, green, and yellow color options along with a black/gray color option.



watchOS 7.3 also includes a bug fix for an issue that could cause the Control Center and Notification Center to become unresponsive when Zoom is enabled, with full release notes below:

watchOS 7.3 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including: - Unity watch face--inspired by the colors of the Pan-African Flag, the shapes change throughout the day as you move creating a face that's unique to you

- Time to Walk for Apple Fitness+ subscribers--an audio experience in the Workout app where guests share inspiring stories as you walk

- ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, and Thailand

- Irregular heart rhythm notifications in Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand

- Fix for an issue where Control Center and Notification Center may be unresponsive when Zoom is enabled

For more on everything that's included in the ‌watchOS 7‌ operating system, we have a dedicated watchOS 7 roundup.