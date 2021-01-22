Deals: Amazon Discounts Quad-Core 256GB 21.5-Inch iMac Down to $1,219 ($80 Off, Lowest Price)

Following in the wake of a deal on the 6-core 21.5-inch iMac (mid 2020) earlier in the week, Amazon is now offering a new deal on the quad-core model. You can get this 21.5-inch iMac (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) for $1,219.00, down from $1,299.00.

This is the lowest price that we've seen to date on this model of the 2020 21.5-inch iMac, and it's being matched at B&H Photo. The 21.5-inch iMac received a slight update in 2020 with new SSD models, and they also include Retina 4K displays.

If you're interested in the 6-core option, Amazon still has this iMac for $1,349.00, down from $1,499.00. This is another low price, and it's also being matched at B&H Photo.

