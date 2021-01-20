Deals: 2020 21.5-Inch iMac (6-Core, 256GB) Reaches Lowest Price Yet at $1,349

Amazon today is discounting Apple's 21.5-inch iMac from mid 2020 (3.0GHz 6-Core, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) to $1,349.00, down from $1,499.00. This is the lowest price we've ever tracked for this model, and it's being matched at B&H Photo.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Although the 21.5-inch iMac technically hasn't seen a hardware update since 2019, Apple does now ship these models with an SSD. This change was made alongside the refresh seen to the 27-inch models in August 2020.

There are a few discounts on 27-inch models, but they aren't quite lowest-ever prices. The 27-inch iMac with 3.1GHz 6-Core, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD is $1,689.99, down from $1,799.00. Additionally, the 27-inch iMac with 3.3GHz 6-Core, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD is $1,876.93, down from $1,999.00.

