Deals: Take $60 Off Apple Watch Series 6, $90 Off Powerbeats Pro, and Up to $21 Off iPhone 11 Cases

Deals on the Apple Watch Series 6, Powerbeats Pro, and official iPhone 11 cases have appeared online today. In the sales below, you'll find up to $60 off Apple Watch Series 6, $90 off Powerbeats Pro, and up to $21 off various iPhone 11 cases.

Apple Watch Series 6

To start, you can get the (Product)RED 40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 for $339.00, down from $399.00. You can get the same price in the Space Gray color option as well, but it's seeing a delayed shipping estimate.

This is $10 off from the lowest price that we've ever tracked for this model of the Apple Watch Series 6, so it's a solid deal if you're shopping for the wearable in January. Unfortunately, 44mm GPS models aren't seeing discounts that are quite as steep, with only $20 off these models.

If you do need a 44mm size, there is a decent discount on the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE (Silver Aluminum with White Sport Band), priced at $279.99, down from $309.00. Although we've seen this model discounted to a slightly lower price over the holidays, this is the best price around in January for the Apple Watch SE.



Powerbeats Pro

Secondly, you can get the Powerbeats Pro for $159.99 on Amazon, down from $249.95. This sale price is available in Lava Red and Spring Yellow, but stock does appear to be running low so be sure to check out the sale soon.

Over the holidays we saw the Powerbeats Pro drop to around $149, so while today's sale isn't an all-time-low, it's still a solid discount for the sweat and water resistant Bluetooth headphones.



iPhone 11 Cases

iPhone 11

White Silicone Case - $23.74, down from $39.00

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

