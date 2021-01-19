Skip to Content

Apple Highlights Photos Shot by iPhone 12 Users: Portraits, Cityscapes, and More

Apple today shared a gallery of photos shot by customers using the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, with scenes including cityscapes, landscapes, portraits of people, and more at day and night.

shot on iphone 12 appleApple ShotoniPhone rohit vohra 12172020 big

Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max by "NKCHU" in China (top) and shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max by Rohit Vohra in India (bottom)

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 models have a dual camera system with Ultra Wide and Wide lenses, while iPhone 12 Pro models have an additional Telephoto lens for optical zoom. Apple explains some of the key camera features across the lineup:

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini feature a powerful dual-camera system with an expansive Ultra Wide camera and a new Wide camera with an ƒ/1.6 aperture that provides 27 percent more light for improved photos and videos in low-light environments. Both models also introduce new computational photography features, which include Night mode and faster-performing Deep Fusion on all cameras, for improved photos in any environment. Smart HDR 3 uses machine learning to intelligently adjust the white balance, contrast, texture, and saturation of a photo for remarkably natural-looking images.

The reimagined pro camera system on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max is even more versatile with Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras, and provides even more creative control to users. iPhone 12 Pro Max takes the pro camera experience even further with a 65 mm focal length Telephoto camera for increased flexibility and 5x optical zoom range, as well as an advanced Wide camera boasting a 47 percent larger sensor with 1.7μm pixels for a massive 87 percent improvement in low-light conditions. A LiDAR Scanner also unlocks advanced capabilities for Pro models, including up to 6x faster autofocus in low-light scenes and the introduction of Night mode portraits.

The full gallery of photos can be found on the Apple Newsroom.

Top Rated Comments

AirunJae Avatar
AirunJae
59 minutes ago at 06:17 am
Looking back at my pictures from the iPhone 6/6S, they just get better and better through the years. However, when I view the photos on something bigger than a phone screen, you can really tell. My fervent wish is for Apple to partner with someone like FujiFilm to bring the smarts and ease of taking photos on the iPhone to a much larger sensor. Sometimes when taking photos of my kid crawling around with my camera, I wish the process could be as easy as it is on my phone, but with the greater light-gathering/detail/information that comes with a larger sensor. Sigh.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Nordichund Avatar
Nordichund
44 minutes ago at 06:32 am
Great inspiring photos, there are some really talented photographers who know how to use their phones to shoot these images. Brilliant! :)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CouldBeWorse Avatar
CouldBeWorse
32 minutes ago at 06:44 am


I've ended up just pulling the memory card and using a dongle on my iPad.

That’s exactly what I do with my x100V since I can’t transfer full res raw photos wirelessly (thanks, Fuji!).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kiranmk2 Avatar
kiranmk2
31 minutes ago at 06:44 am
I've haven't been keeping an eye on camera makers in the last few years, but surely they must be looking into processors for computational photography for their cameras otherwise they are in danger of being left behind.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CouldBeWorse Avatar
CouldBeWorse
31 minutes ago at 06:45 am


It appears to be snapping the noise, and a counter starts running, and there is another click. I must be missing some basic feature. Is this the 'live photo' feature? Is there a way to turn it off, or a better way to deal with the output?

That’s night mode
https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT211306
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PinkyMacGodess Avatar
PinkyMacGodess
49 minutes ago at 06:26 am


Looking back at my pictures from the iPhone 6/6S, they just get better and better through the years. However, when I view the photos on something bigger than a phone screen, you can really tell. My fervent wish is for Apple to partner with someone like FujiFilm to bring the smarts and ease of taking photos on the iPhone to a much larger sensor. Sometimes when taking photos of my kid crawling around with my camera, I wish the process could be as easy as it is on my phone, but with the greater light-gathering/detail/information that comes with a larger sensor. Sigh.

Bigger sensor means bigger lenses means thicker device.

But on another idea, I don't know anyone that carries around a separate camera anymore. I've laughingly watched people use iPads as cameras, which is pretty hilarious. Getting images off of a portable camera has always been a PITA, requiring dongles, cables, incantations. It would be cool if Apple enabled AirDrop to be used on portable cameras. When it works, AirDrop just rocks. No dongles, cables, incantations; point and click, so to speak...

The camera companies all seem to have their ways of massaging image data inside their devices. Making images easier to transfer to Apple devices would be fantastic, and then Apple software can 'Appleize' the images. *shrug*
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
