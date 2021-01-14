Denon Introduces New Sound Bar With Dolby Atmos, AirPlay 2 Support, and More

Denon today debuted its latest home audio offering, the Home Sound Bar 550, with a key feature for Apple users being AirPlay 2 support for wirelessly streaming music to the sound bar from devices like the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.



In addition to AirPlay 2, users can wirelessly stream music to the Home Sound Bar 550 via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, allowing for music to be streamed from services like Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, TIDAL, and others. The sound bar can be connected to a TV with a single HDMI cable, and it is "Roku TV Ready" to work seamlessly with Roku TVs.

With a six-driver array and "expertly tuned" digital signal processing, Denon says the Home Sound Bar 550 is built to deliver "best-in-class audio quality." The sound bar supports both the Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound formats, and a feature known as HEOS allows for wireless multi-room audio with other Denon speakers.

The Home Sound Bar 550 can be controlled with the included remote or most universal remotes, the HEOS app for iPhone and iPad, or the built-in illuminated control panel that lights up automatically as an outstretched hand approaches. Denon says users will also have the option to enable Alexa voice control on the sound bar starting in spring 2021, and states that the built-in microphones will not be enabled without explicit user permission.

Denon says the Home Sound Bar 550 will be available for purchase at authorized retailers starting February 2021, priced at $599 in the United States.