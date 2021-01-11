CES 2021: Linksys Debuts Wi-Fi 6E Tri-Band Mesh System

Belkin's Linksys brand today announced the launch of the Linksys AXE8400 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System that takes advantage of the 6GHz band to provide more bandwidth to consumers for faster networks and better reliability.



The Linksys AXE8400 uses Qualcomm's Networking Pro 1210 platform to offer speeds that Linksys says are 2x faster than competing routers. According to Linksys, it is an ideal choice for homes that use up a lot of bandwidth as it can support multiple simultaneous activities for those who learn, work, and live all in one place.

The new Linksys system is certified with the Wi-Fi Alliance and the FCC, and it has tri-band capabilities, supporting 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz, plus there's a 5Gb/s WAN port. There are four Gigabit LAN ports and a single USB 3.0 port for hardware connections.

The Linksys AXE8400 is able to cover up to 3,000 square feet per node and can handle up to 65 connected devices all sharing the same bandwidth. It is compatible with other Linksys Intelligent Mesh products and can support smart devices that are 6E-certified and those that are not.



Linksys will begin selling the AXE8400 starting in the Spring or Summer of 2021, and it will be priced at $449 for a single node, $849.99 for a two node setup, and $1,199.99 for a three node setup.

Alongside the Linksys AXE8400, Linksys is today also introducing the next-generation version of Linksys Aware, its motion sensing technology that works with third-party Wi-Fi connected devices like Wemo smart plugs and Belkin smart speakers to expand motion-sensing coverage capabilities.

With the Linksys aware technology, existing smart devices serve as points of communication for greater motion sensing range. Features include motion alerts viewable in the Linksys app when activity is detected, customizable motion sensitivity levels, and a live graph to show real-time and historical motion data throughout the home.

The Linksys Aware update will be available in the Linksys app in March or April of 2021. After a 90-day free trial, it is priced at $2.99 per month or $24.99 per year.