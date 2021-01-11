Skip to Content

CES 2021: Linksys Debuts Wi-Fi 6E Tri-Band Mesh System

by

Belkin's Linksys brand today announced the launch of the Linksys AXE8400 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System that takes advantage of the 6GHz band to provide more bandwidth to consumers for faster networks and better reliability.

linksys wifi 6e 2
The Linksys AXE8400 uses Qualcomm's Networking Pro 1210 platform to offer speeds that Linksys says are 2x faster than competing routers. According to Linksys, it is an ideal choice for homes that use up a lot of bandwidth as it can support multiple simultaneous activities for those who learn, work, and live all in one place.

The new Linksys system is certified with the Wi-Fi Alliance and the FCC, and it has tri-band capabilities, supporting 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz, plus there's a 5Gb/s WAN port. There are four Gigabit LAN ports and a single USB 3.0 port for hardware connections.

The Linksys AXE8400 is able to cover up to 3,000 square feet per node and can handle up to 65 connected devices all sharing the same bandwidth. It is compatible with other Linksys Intelligent Mesh products and can support smart devices that are 6E-certified and those that are not.

linksys 6e wifi 1
Linksys will begin selling the AXE8400 starting in the Spring or Summer of 2021, and it will be priced at $449 for a single node, $849.99 for a two node setup, and $1,199.99 for a three node setup.

Alongside the Linksys AXE8400, Linksys is today also introducing the next-generation version of Linksys Aware, its motion sensing technology that works with third-party Wi-Fi connected devices like Wemo smart plugs and Belkin smart speakers to expand motion-sensing coverage capabilities.

With the Linksys aware technology, existing smart devices serve as points of communication for greater motion sensing range. Features include motion alerts viewable in the Linksys app when activity is detected, customizable motion sensitivity levels, and a live graph to show real-time and historical motion data throughout the home.

The Linksys Aware update will be available in the Linksys app in March or April of 2021. After a 90-day free trial, it is priced at $2.99 per month or $24.99 per year.

Tags: Belkin, Linksys, CES 2021, Wi-Fi 6E

Top Stories

maxresdefault

20 Useful Tips for New Apple Watch Owners

Friday January 8, 2021 1:20 pm PST by
If you recently got an Apple Watch or know someone who did, there are a lot of useful hidden little tips and tricks to take advantage of. We've rounded up 20 helpful tips that new Apple Watch owners should be aware of, and there may even be some tips and tricks seasoned Apple Watch owners don't know. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Rearrange Apps - In the...
Read Full Article26 comments
signal icon

Encrypted Messaging App Signal Sees Surge in Popularity Following WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update

Friday January 8, 2021 3:27 am PST by
Encrypted messaging app Signal faced big delays in verifying the phone numbers of new accounts on Thursday because of a sudden surge in people trying to join the platform. In messages posted from its official Twitter account, the non-profit Signal Foundation said verification codes were delayed across several cellular networks, and that it was working through the backlog as quickly as it...
Read Full Article74 comments
AirPods Pro

New AirPods Pro and iPhone SE Rumored to Launch in April 2021

Saturday January 9, 2021 1:03 pm PST by
After sharing potential details about upcoming iPad mini, iPad, iPad Pro, and iPhone 13 models earlier this week, Japanese blog Mac Otakara now claims that Apple plans to release both second-generation AirPods Pro and a third-generation iPhone SE in April 2021, with the information once again coming from Chinese supplier sources. The report claims that the new AirPods Pro will come with a...
Read Full Article147 comments
ipadmini5

Sixth-Generation iPad Mini to Feature 8.4-Inch Display With Slimmer Bezels, March Launch Expected

Friday January 8, 2021 9:28 am PST by
Apple is rumored to be working on a new version of the iPad mini with a larger display size, and Japanese site Mac Otakara today shared some details on the upcoming tablet with information said to be sourced from the Chinese supply chain. The upcoming iPad mini is said to have an 8.4-inch display, up from the current 7.9-inch screen size. It will have slimmer bezels and will look similar to...
Read Full Article180 comments
iPad pro top feature

New iPad Pro Said to Launch in March, 12.9-Inch Model Could Be Slightly Thicker for Mini-LED Display

Thursday January 7, 2021 7:57 pm PST by
Following up on its report from yesterday about the next-generation iPad and iPad Pro models, Japanese site Mac Otakara has released a new report sharing some additional details about the upcoming iPad Pro models. The report claims that updated 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models should be arriving in March and that the overall design remains the same as the existing models with a few...
Read Full Article92 comments
iPhone 12 Yellow copy

iPhone 13 Rumored to Feature 'Thinner' Notch, Overall Design to Remain Unchanged

Friday January 8, 2021 5:47 pm PST by
Apple is expected to continue to offer four iPhone options in 2021, with the iPhone 13 to be identical in design to the iPhone 12 with few changes, according to a new report today from Japanese site Mac Otakara that cites sources within the Chinese supply chain. The height and width of the four iPhone models are expected to remain the same, but thickness could increase by approximately...
Read Full Article184 comments
parler app store ban

Apple Threatens to Ban Parler From App Store as Twitter Bans Donald Trump

Friday January 8, 2021 4:36 pm PST by
Apple has given conservative social network Parler 24 hours to implement a full moderation plan and remove objectionable content or face a permanent ban from the App Store, reports BuzzFeed News. In an email sent to Parler this morning, Apple said that it had received complaints that the app had been used by supporters of President Donald Trump to plan and coordinate the infiltration of the...
Read Full Article980 comments
Apple and Hyundai feature

Apple Negotiating with Hyundai for Apple Car Production [Updated x2]

Thursday January 7, 2021 4:44 pm PST by
Apple is planning to work with Hyundai on the upcoming Apple Car, according to a report from Korean site Korea Economic Daily. The report suggests that Apple is in negotiations with Hyundai Motor Group to manufacture an Apple Car. Apple is said to be planning to work with Hyundai to produce electric vehicles and develop batteries due to the "enormous costs" of the technology and the...
Read Full Article263 comments
dell ultrasharp 40 5k2k

CES 2021: Dell Introduces 40-Inch 5K2K Ultrawide Monitor With Thunderbolt 3 Connectivity for Macs

Sunday January 10, 2021 9:21 am PST by
Dell this week unveiled a series of new monitors, and there is one in particular that stands out for Mac users: the UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor. A recipient of a CES 2021 Innovation Award, the UltraSharp 40 or "U4021QW" is the world's first 40-inch ultrawide curved monitor with a 5120×2160 resolution, also known as 5K2K or WUHD. This is not a true 5K resolution and instead works out...
Read Full Article120 comments
parler app

Apple Removes Parler From App Store Due to 'Inadequate' Measures to Address Dangerous Content

Saturday January 9, 2021 4:44 pm PST by
Apple today confirmed that it has chosen to suspend Parler from the App Store, stating that the self-described "non-biased, free speech social media" app has failed to take "adequate measures to address the proliferation" of "threats to people's safety." Apple said there is "no place on our platform for threats of violence and illegal activity," and noted that Parler will remain unavailable on...
Read Full Article616 comments

Guides

iOS 14
iOS 14.3 Features

iOS 14.3 is out! Read all about it.

apple fitness plus guide tiny
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is out! Read all about it.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature2
Apple Silicon M1 Guide

Everything to know about the Apple Silicon M1 Chip

Gift Guide
Gift Guide for Apple Fans

Last minute gifts for Apple fans.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 12
See more guides

Upcoming

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

appleroundupvr
Apple Glasses
2021?

Apple Augmented Reality Glasses are said to be coming in the next couple of years. Here's what we know so far.

roundupbar iP13
iPhone 13
Fall 2021

iPhone 13 is coming next year. Here's what we know.

Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar