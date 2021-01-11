CES 2021: Intel Highlights Next-Generation 'Alder Lake' Chips

Intel today showed off its next-generation Alder Lake chips designed for desktop and mobile processing (via Engadget). Intel says that the Alder Lake chips represent a "significant breakthrough" in x86 architecture, and are the most power-scalable system-on-chip from Intel to date.



Coming in the second half of 2021, Alder Lake chips will be built on Intel's new 10nm SuperFin process, and will combine high-performance cores and high-efficiency cores into a single product, much like Apple's M1 chips.

Intel says that these new chips will deliver smarter, faster, and more efficient real-world computing through their ability to maximize power and efficiency.

It's not clear if Apple will have any use for Intel chips going forward as the transition to Apple silicon has already begun. So far, Apple has debuted the ‌M1‌ Mac mini, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air, with additional Apple silicon machines on the horizon for 2021.

With Apple planning to eventually use Apple silicon chips across its entire lineup, it continues to be unclear if there will be additional Macs that use Intel chips as the transition continues.