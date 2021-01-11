Apple Highlights Commitment to Privacy in New Ads on First Day of CES 2021

Apple has often used CES as an opportunity to promote the company's commitment to privacy, and this year is no different, with Apple releasing two short privacy-focused ads that highlight how Face ID data and Apple Pay purchase history is not shared with Apple.

A third ad from Apple highlights how the company recycles some iPhone aluminum for use in Apple Watch aluminium casings.

The ads have appeared on Apple's YouTube channel in the UK and some other European countries, and will likely be shared in other regions soon.