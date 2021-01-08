Skip to Content

Apple Shares Trailer for 'Losing Alice,' Coming to Apple TV+ January 22

by

Apple today shared the trailer for upcoming Apple TV+ show "Losing Alice," which is set to launch on Friday, January 22.


"Losing Alice" is a neo-noir psychological thriller written and directed by Sigal Avin and starring Israeli actress Ayelet Zurer. The series follows aging director Alice and her growing obsession with a young screenwriter named Sophie.

"Losing Alice" is a thrilling cinematic journey that uses flashbacks and flash-forwards in a satisfyingly complex narrative that takes the viewer through the conscious and subconscious of its protagonist's mind. The series follows Alice (played by Ayelet Zurer), a 48-year-old female film director, who feels irrelevant since raising her family. After a brief encounter on the train, she becomes obsessed with a 24-year-old screenwriter femme fatale, Sophie (played by Lihi Kornowski), and eventually surrenders her moral integrity in order to achieve power, relevance and success. Through the prism of this female Faust, the series explores issues such as jealousy, guilt, fear of aging, and the complex relationships women have among themselves and each other. But above all, "Losing Alice" is a love letter for the still-too-rare female director.

The first three episodes of the series will be available on January 22, with new episodes following on a weekly basis. It will be available to stream globally on ‌Apple TV+‌ through a co-production deal with Israel's Dori Media productions.

In other ‌Apple TV+‌ news, the second season of ‌Apple TV+‌ series "Dickinson" is available as of today, with Apple releasing the first three episodes.


In "Dickinson," actress Hailee Steinfeld plays famous American poet Emily Dickinson, and the show humorously explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from Dickinson's perspective. The second season will see Dickinson "pulled out of her literary life and thrust into the public eye."

