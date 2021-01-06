Skip to Content

Sonnet Announces New eGPU Docks With AMD Radeon RX 5000 Series GPUs and Support for Pro Display XDR

by

Sonnet has today announced the eGPU Breakaway Puck Radeon RX 5500 XT and eGPU Breakaway Puck Radeon RX 5700 docks for Intel-based Macs, featuring increased performance, two USB ports, and support for the Apple Pro Display XDR.

Sonnet eGPU Breakaway Puck 

eGPUs can significantly boost a computer's graphics performance by providing a more powerful graphics processor over a fast wired connection, and are often used when a computer's graphics performance is insufficient for demanding tasks such as video editing or gaming.

The eGPU Breakaway Puck Radeon RX 5500 XT and eGPU Breakaway Puck Radeon RX 5700 are the newest additions to Sonnet's popular series of portable all-in-one Thunderbolt 3 external graphics processing systems, some of which have been sold by the Apple Store in the past.

The two new models replace the now-discontinued eGFX Breakaway Puck Radeon RX 560 and Radeon RX 570 eGPUs, yet they retain the same form factor while delivering up to 300 percent more performance.

Each dock now includes two USB ports for connecting other devices and a second Thunderbolt 3 port to fully support Thunderbolt displays, including Apple's Pro Display XDR and the LG UltraFine 5K Display. Both eGPU Breakaway Puck models support up to three 4K, 60 Hz displays or one 6K and two 4K displays at the same time.

Sonnet says that its new eGPU docks are designed for professionals who need to run graphics-intensive applications on their Mac, with a focus on portability and external display connectivity, as well as quiet, reliable operation.

The eGPU Breakaway Puck Radeon RX 5500 XT and eGPU Breakaway Puck Radeon RX 5700 are available now from Sonnet for $599.99 and $899.99.

Apple's latest M1-based MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini do not support eGPUs.

Top Rated Comments

macsound1 Avatar
macsound1
36 minutes ago at 08:24 am
Ugliest Bluetooth speaker ever ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fenderbass146 Avatar
fenderbass146
1 hour ago at 07:58 am


Presumably they wouldn't have bothered if Apple was going to end eGPU support in the next few months... I would imagine that they have some degree of insider knowledge...

That’s a big assumption. The ARM Transition is still likely going to take a couple years and Intel Machines will be in use for a lot longer.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spock Avatar
Spock
59 minutes ago at 08:02 am
Seems like a lot of money for an almost two year old card..
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LavenderCaptain Avatar
LavenderCaptain
1 hour ago at 07:54 am
Presumably they wouldn't have bothered if Apple was going to end eGPU support in the next few months... I would imagine that they have some degree of insider knowledge...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
magbarn Avatar
magbarn
40 minutes ago at 08:20 am
Great deal....if it had a 6800xt inside....
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
weaztek Avatar
weaztek
1 hour ago at 07:50 am
I have a Sonnet Breakaway Puck RX570 and it works like a champ. Let's hope Apple adds eGPU support on the new M1s and beyond! Because the M1 graphics performance is good but not great.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

