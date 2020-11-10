M1 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini Not Compatible With eGPUs

Apple's new M1-equipped MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini do not appear to be compatible with eGPUs, including the Blackmagic eGPU that Apple has promoted alongside other Macs and that is available through the online store.



As noted on Twitter, under the lists of accessories compatible with the new Macs, the Blackmagic eGPU is not listed. In the image above, the eGPU is listed as compatible with the Intel ‌MacBook Pro‌ models still available, but not compatible with the M1 models.

I assumed the M1 Macs would support eGPUs since they have Thunderbolt ports but I was wrong. Maybe a software update can bring back eGPU support to Apple Silicon Macs? https://t.co/M0ixmEkeKz — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) November 10, 2020

The same is true for the ‌Mac mini‌, which also comes in both M1 and Intel varieties. ‌MacBook Air‌ models have all been replaced with M1 chips, and none of those machines support eGPUs.

With no eGPU options available at the current time, the new Macs will have to reply on their own M1 chips with built-in GPUs. All M1 chips feature an 8-core GPU with the exception of the M1 chip used in the entry-level ‌MacBook Air‌, which has a 7-core GPU.