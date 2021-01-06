Intel Aiming to Bring Face ID-Like Authentication to ATMs, Gates, Door Locks, and More With 'RealSense ID'

Intel today introduced RealSense ID, a purpose-built hardware module that will bring Face ID-like facial authentication to the point-of-sale, smart door locks, access control points like gates, ATMs, airport kiosks, and more.



According to Intel, RealSense ID combines a depth sensor with a specialized neural network designed to deliver secure, accurate, and user-aware facial authentication, with all facial data processed locally and encrypted. RealSense ID adapts to users over time as their appearance changes, including facial hair and glasses, and the technology works in various lighting conditions for people with a wide range of heights or complexions.

Intel says RealSense ID has built-in "anti-spoofing technology" to protect against false entry attempts using photographs, videos, or masks, resulting in a one in a million false acceptance rate. This rate is in line with Face ID, as Apple claims that the probability that a random person in the population could look at someone else's iPhone and unlock it using Face ID is also approximately one in a million.

RealSense ID is only activated through user awareness and will not authenticate unless prompted by a pre-registered user, according to Intel. A built-in infrared illuminator allows for indoor or outdoor operation, day or night.

Businesses and enterprise customers can pre-order the module for $99 on Intel's website.