Intel Aiming to Bring Face ID-Like Authentication to ATMs, Gates, Door Locks, and More With 'RealSense ID'
Intel today introduced RealSense ID, a purpose-built hardware module that will bring Face ID-like facial authentication to the point-of-sale, smart door locks, access control points like gates, ATMs, airport kiosks, and more.
According to Intel, RealSense ID combines a depth sensor with a specialized neural network designed to deliver secure, accurate, and user-aware facial authentication, with all facial data processed locally and encrypted. RealSense ID adapts to users over time as their appearance changes, including facial hair and glasses, and the technology works in various lighting conditions for people with a wide range of heights or complexions.
Intel says RealSense ID has built-in "anti-spoofing technology" to protect against false entry attempts using photographs, videos, or masks, resulting in a one in a million false acceptance rate. This rate is in line with Face ID, as Apple claims that the probability that a random person in the population could look at someone else's iPhone and unlock it using Face ID is also approximately one in a million.
RealSense ID is only activated through user awareness and will not authenticate unless prompted by a pre-registered user, according to Intel. A built-in infrared illuminator allows for indoor or outdoor operation, day or night.
Businesses and enterprise customers can pre-order the module for $99 on Intel's website.
Top Rated Comments
where everyone is wearing masks
It'll be another way to track people getting on planes, their travel habits, and their personal lives.
The facial recognition products law enforcement are using are all ready to invasive for my tastes. I'm not talking about the legalities of using it in public. That's a different discussion.
But make no mistake. First it will be billed as being for your protection or your convenience, then it will become a de facto requirement. They will say it's for your convenience, but the requirements to do anything without it will make it almost impossible to travel or conduct commerce without it. Then everyone will just accept it, and that's that.
And no doubt SOMEONE will find a way to monazite it. Otherwise, why bother? Before you know it, you'll be seeing ads for the newest Subaru in your sleep.....
fast forward 6 month. Oh sorry we had a breech and everyones face data has been stolen. Sorry that the data for your face (which you can't change) is out there and now these people can break into anything with face protection forever.
Its one thing to have your face data stored on a Secure Enclave in your own device, its another thing to store your face data on someone else's server in which you have no control of.
This is monumental hard pass for me.