Apple's 'Ring in the New Year' Activity Challenge Now Available

Apple's annual "Ring in the New Year" Activity Challenge has begun appearing for many users in the Fitness app on iPhone and Apple Watch over the last few days.



The challenge's rules are similar to previous New Year awards, requiring users to close all three Activity rings for seven days in a row in January.



Ring in the New Year Challenge

Start 2021 off right. This January, earn this award by closing all three rings for seven days in a row.

For the first time, Apple is also explicitly tying the Activity Challenge to its Fitness+ subscription workout service, which launched in December.

Completing the Challenge will award users with a unique badge viewable in the Awards section of the Fitness app on ‌‌iPhone‌‌ and Apple Watch.

Apple has shied away from offering activity challenges during 2020 as people have spent a lot more time indoors, so it's good to see the tradition returning and hopefully bodes well for the year to come.