Apple Launches New Weekly Fitness+ Series and Apple Music Playlists

Apple has added several new "goal-setting workouts" to its Fitness+ subscription service, as part of a new weekly series that aims to help users keep on top of their training and stay motivated into the New Year and beyond.



A new introductory video can be found on the main Fitness+ page in the Fitness app, where trainer Kim highlights what's new in the subscription service this week and points users to the new Ring in the New Year Limited Edition Activity Challenge that can be found on their Apple Watch.



Happy New Year! It's Kim, and this is a new series to keep you on top of your Fitness+ workouts this week and keep you motivated. Make sure you check back every Monday for a new video. Whether you're just getting started with absolute beginner workouts or you've been into fitness for a while, everyone is welcome. Let's start 2021 strong with an activity streak. To keep you in check, there's a Ring in the New Year Limited Edition award on your Apple Watch.

In the video, Kim picks out two workouts in particular that offer goal-setting motivations, including a 20-minute strength workout and a 10-minute HIIT workout, and should help users bag the Ring in the New Year Challenge award, which can be earned by closing all three rings for seven days in a row.

In all, Apple on Monday added 24 new Fitness+ workouts covering all video categories, which include cycling, strength, yoga, HIIT, core, dance, treadmill, mindful cool down, and rowing.

Fitness+ videos are set to songs pulled from Apple Music, which can be listened to even by non-Apple Music subscribers. However, if you do subscribe to ‌Apple Music‌, be sure to check out the new Fitness+ playlists that Apple has started promoting in the Music app.



‌Apple Music‌'s search page now has a new Browse category titled Fitness containing several fitness-related playlists. The category also includes a section called "Apple Fitness+ Studio Series," which contains playlists offering different styles of music or that are intended for a type of exercise.

Fitness+ costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, which breaks down to $6.67 per month. For that price, up to six family members total can use the Fitness+ service. Fitness+ is also included in the Apple One Premier bundle, which is priced at $29.99 per month and also offers ‌‌Apple Music‌‌, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and 2TB iCloud storage