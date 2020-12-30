Skip to Content

New Year's Deals: Shop the Best Year-End Discounts on Apple Accessories From Twelve South, Mophie, Nomad, and More

by

As 2020 comes to an end, many retailers are discounting a wide array of Apple accessories. In this article, we've rounded up the best sales you can find online for Apple accessories from companies like Nomad, Speck, Twelve South, Pad & Quill, JBL, and more.

New Years Deals 2020 Feature logoNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Sale duration varies from site to site, but for a large portion of them, you'll have until New Year's Eve to take advantage of the discounts.

ZAGG

ZAGG is offering 30 percent off your entire cart when you purchase two or more products. With this sale, you can select at least two compatible products and see 30 percent taken off your order total in your shopping cart.

zagg new year
This excludes sale items. The offer extends across ZAGG's family of brands, which includes Mophie, Braven, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, Gear4, and HALO. You can also save on smartphone sanitizers, starting at $29.99.

Twelve South

On Twelve South, you can shop the "Happy New Gear Sale" to save 20 percent sitewide. You'll need to enter the code BYE2020 to see the savings.

twelve south new year
Twelve South offers a variety of accessories tailored for Apple products, including the new SuitCase for MacBook, Curve Riser for iMac, AirSnap Pro for AirPods Pro, BookBook for iPad and iPhone, and many more.

Pad & Quill

Pad & Quill's New Year Sale Event has up to 40 percent off select leather products, including briefcases, bags, iPad Pro cases, iPhone 12 cases, and Apple Watch straps.

Belkin

You can save 15 percent this week at Belkin with the code NY2021. This coupon takes 15 percent off select products at the retailer.

belkin new year
Belkin offers a variety of tech accessories, including charging bricks, speakers, headphones, screen protectors, cables, docks, routers, and more.

Moment

Moment is offering up to 50 percent off camera accessories through New Year's Eve. This includes up to $100 off mics, up to $200 off lights, up to $150 off gimbals and rigs, and more.

JBL

JBL is having a "Get Going, Get Fit" sale this week, offering up to 50 percent off Bluetooth headphones, speakers, and more.

jbl new year
These discounts have been automatically applied on JBL's website. Savings include the JBL Tune 125TWS for $59.95 ($40 off) and the JBL Reflect Flow for $99.95 ($50 off).

Nomad

Nomad's New Year's sale gives customers 20 percent off sitewide with the code MYGIFT. Nomad's products include the Base Station Pro wireless charger, Rugged Folio for iPad Pro, laptop sleeves for MacBook Pro, and more.

Speck

Speck is offering 25 percent off sitewide this week. With this sale, you can save on most items on Speck's website, but the offer can't be combined with other coupons or sale items.

speck new year
The sale will run through January 2, 2021. Speck sells a large variety of cases for iPhone, iPad, MacBook, AirPods, and Samsung smartphones.

Miscellaneous

  • Adorama - December Rebate Sale includes discounts on Beats headphones, MacBooks, and more
  • B&H Photo - Year-End Sale includes savings on camera equipment, backpacks, and more
  • Harber London - Get 15 percent off the new Leather Sling Bag with code SLINGBAG
  • Hyper - Get 25 percent off with the code HOLIDAY
  • Newegg - Get up to 60 percent off clearance items, including keyboards, monitors, and more
  • OWC - Save on hard drives, cables, USB hubs, and more during OWC's annual Area 51 sale

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

