Skip to Content

AirPods Pro 2 Could Come in Two Sizes

by

Leaker Mr-white, who has in the past shared accurate details on Apple's product plans, today tweeted alleged images of internal hardware that will be used in the second-generation AirPods Pro earbuds expected to be released sometime in 2021.

airpods pro 2 hardware
In the photos below, the hardware on the right side of the image appears to be current ‌AirPods Pro‌ hardware, while the hardware on the right is designed for the next-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌. The cables are in two different sizes, which Mr-white suggests is an indication that the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 could perhaps come in two sizes.


Rumors from Bloomberg have suggested that the second-generation version of the ‌AirPods Pro‌ will feature a more compact design that eliminates the short stem that sticks out from the bottom. The ‌AirPods Pro‌ could feature a rounded shape more similar to earbuds from companies like Google and Samsung, and for this design, it could make sense to offer different sizes for a better fit.

Apple is said to be struggling to shrink the AirPods down to the appropriate size to eliminate the stem, so there's a chance that won't happen, and that could explain why the hardware designs shared by Mr-white appear to be similar in size to the current ‌AirPods Pro‌ hardware.

Rumors have also said that the ‌AirPods Pro‌ will feature a new wireless chip. Mr-white says the new ‌AirPods Pro‌ still have a "W2 chip," but it's unclear what that means. The current ‌AirPods Pro‌ use an H1 processor that does have a wireless chip that's a successor to the original W1 chip in the first-generation ‌AirPods‌, so it's possible W2 here refers to the H1 and indicates no new wireless chip technology.

Mr-white has shared accurate Apple details in the past, but is not always correct. Earlier this year, Mr-white shared images of a braided cable said to be for the iPhone 12 lineup, but that did not pan out. He has also said that Apple is working on a black Apple Pencil, and that has yet to appear. He did, however, share early leaks of Apple's iPhone 12 casing and display unit, which were accurate.

There's no word yet on when exactly a refreshed version of the ‌AirPods Pro‌ will come out, but the updated earbuds are expected sometime in 2021.

Related Roundup: AirPods Pro
Tag: Mr. White
Buyer's Guide: AirPods Pro (Neutral)

Top Stories

iPad Pro Mini LED

12.9-Inch iPad Pro With Mini-LED Display Rumored to Launch in First Quarter of 2021

Sunday December 27, 2020 8:36 pm PST by
Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Mini-LED display will launch in the first quarter of 2021, according to a new report from DigiTimes. The report claims that Apple has diversified its supply chain for displays and touch panels, with BOE finally gaining approval to supply OLED panels for the iPhone and GIS moving to provide touch panels for both the iPhone and the upcoming iPad Pro. GIS approved...
Read Full Article180 comments
Top Stories 41 Feature

Top Stories: Apple Car Rumors, Windows on an M1 Mac, AirPods Max Compared

Saturday December 26, 2020 6:00 am PST by
The holiday season is in full swing, and we'd like to take this opportunity to thank all of our readers for having joined us in another year that was jam-packed with Apple news and rumors. The calendar will shortly be turning over to 2021, and Apple has a lot more on its plate, as we've seen in rumors over the past week about the long-rumored Apple Car, next year's iPhone 13 lineup, and a...
Read Full Article20 comments
samsung charger post

Samsung and Xiaomi Plan to Ship Upcoming Smartphones Without Charger After Mocking Apple Over Same Move

Sunday December 27, 2020 1:37 pm PST by
Despite mocking Apple for no longer including a charger with the iPhone, Samsung and Xiaomi are now expected to follow suit and remove the charging adapter from their upcoming smartphones. Alongside the announcement of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, Apple announced that it would no longer include the charging adapter with all new iPhones, citing environmental concerns. The move was...
Read Full Article207 comments
Apple car wheel icon feature purple

Kuo: Apple Car Still in Early Stages, Unlikely to Launch Until 2025-2027 at Earliest

Sunday December 27, 2020 8:23 am PST by
Earlier this week, Reuters reported that Apple is targeting 2024 for production of its long-rumored electric vehicle with "next level" battery technology, but Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that a launch is unlikely until 2025-2027 at the earliest. In a research note today, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said that Apple Car specifications have yet to be finalized, adding that he would not...
Read Full Article240 comments
icloud sign in issue

Apple Setup Issues: Apple Watch Verification Failed, HomePod Stuck on Configuring

Friday December 25, 2020 3:07 pm PST by
Apple's status page shows an ongoing issue with "iCloud Account and Sign In" since early Christmas morning. The issue seems likely to be related to activation issues users having been experiencing on our forums. Most notably are a number of users complaining that their new Apple Watch is failing verification upon setup. Users have been reporting this issue in our forums. BeatCrazy writes:I ...
Read Full Article125 comments
airpods max caviar

Caviar Introduces Custom 'Pure Gold' AirPods Max for $108,000

Monday December 28, 2020 8:52 am PST by
Russian company Caviar, known for making luxury variants of popular tech gadgets, today announced that it will be releasing custom AirPods Max plated with "pure gold" for the high price of $108,000 at some point in 2021. The custom AirPods Max will be available in white and black, with each color offered "in a single piece worldwide," suggesting that the headphones may be quite exclusive. In ...
Read Full Article142 comments
lg homekit tv

LG Begins Rolling Out AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to 2018 Smart TVs

Monday December 28, 2020 7:11 am PST by
LG has started rolling out a software update that includes AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support for select 2018 smart TV models, according to multiple MacRumors readers, delivering on a promise the company made earlier this year. AirPlay 2 enables users to stream videos, music, podcasts, and more directly from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to a compatible LG smart TV, with no Apple TV necessary. HomeKit...
Read Full Article71 comments
iphone 12 colors

iPhone 12 Colors: Deciding on The Right Color

Thursday November 5, 2020 8:35 am PST by
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro arrived last month in a range of color options, with entirely new hues available on both devices, as well as some popular classics. The 12 and 12 Pro have different color choices, so if you have your heart set on a particular shade, you might not be able to get your preferred model in that color. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are ...
Read Full Article
ipadairdesign

2020 iPad Air vs. iPad Pro: Hands-On Comparison

Tuesday October 27, 2020 3:03 pm PDT by
Apple announced the new 2020 fourth-generation iPad Air in September, but the new tablets just started shipping out to customers last Friday. We picked one up and thought we'd do a hands-on comparison with the iPad Pro, which was last updated in March, because both tablets are about as powerful and share many similarities. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Design and ...
Read Full Article97 comments
tesla apple logos

Tesla Software Update Hints at Support for Apple Music

Monday December 28, 2020 6:34 am PST by
Tesla may soon add support for Apple Music, according to references in a Tesla software update found by Twitter user @greentheonly (via Tesla North). Spotify has been the main way to listen to music using Tesla's infotainment system for some time, with no support for other music streaming services such as Apple Music, Tidal, or Amazon Music. Tesla first announced support for other music...
Read Full Article118 comments

Guides

iOS 14
iOS 14.3 Features

iOS 14.3 is out! Read all about it.

apple fitness plus guide tiny
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is out! Read all about it.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature2
Apple Silicon M1 Guide

Everything to know about the Apple Silicon M1 Chip

Gift Guide
Gift Guide for Apple Fans

Last minute gifts for Apple fans.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 12
See more guides

Upcoming

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

appleroundupvr
Apple Glasses
2021?

Apple Augmented Reality Glasses are said to be coming in the next couple of years. Here's what we know so far.

roundupbar iP13
iPhone 13
Fall 2021

iPhone 13 is coming next year. Here's what we know.

Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar