Apple Offers Solution for 'Pairing Canceled' Error When Using Apple Fitness+ on Apple TV

Some customers attempting to use the new Apple Fitness+ workout service on their Apple TVs have been encountering a "pairing canceled" error when attempting to connect, and Apple on Friday shared a solution.



It appears the issue occurs when an Apple TV hasn't been properly added to the Home app, with Apple instructing people to follow these steps to fix it:

On ‌Apple TV‌, go to Settings & AirPlay and HomeKit. You should see a red badge next to it. Choose Finish Home Set Up. Unlock your iPhone and hold it close to ‌Apple TV‌. Follow the instructions on the ‌Apple TV‌ to add the Apple tV to the Home app.

Those who are having this issue but do not have a red badge or an option to add the ‌Apple TV‌ to the Home app should contact Apple Support.

Apple Watch owners using Fitness+ with the ‌Apple TV‌ have also been running into a problem that causes the Apple Watch to disconnect in the middle of a workout, but this appears to be a separate issue. It's not clear what's causing these disconnects, and there appears to be no reliable fix at this time.