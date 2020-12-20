Apple Offers Solution for 'Pairing Canceled' Error When Using Apple Fitness+ on Apple TV
Some customers attempting to use the new Apple Fitness+ workout service on their Apple TVs have been encountering a "pairing canceled" error when attempting to connect, and Apple on Friday shared a solution.
It appears the issue occurs when an Apple TV hasn't been properly added to the Home app, with Apple instructing people to follow these steps to fix it:
- On Apple TV, go to Settings & AirPlay and HomeKit. You should see a red badge next to it.
- Choose Finish Home Set Up.
- Unlock your iPhone and hold it close to Apple TV.
- Follow the instructions on the Apple TV to add the Apple tV to the Home app.
Those who are having this issue but do not have a red badge or an option to add the Apple TV to the Home app should contact Apple Support.
Apple Watch owners using Fitness+ with the Apple TV have also been running into a problem that causes the Apple Watch to disconnect in the middle of a workout, but this appears to be a separate issue. It's not clear what's causing these disconnects, and there appears to be no reliable fix at this time.