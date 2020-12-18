MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Apple-Themed Pillow From Throwboy

by

For this week's giveaway, we've once again teamed up with Throwboy to offer MacRumors reader a chance to win a soft, squeezable version of a classic Apple product or design.

throwboy december giveaway
Throwboy makes a bunch of different plush pillow options priced at $30 to $40, and each one is carefully crafted to look like an Apple product of some kind, such as a classic Mac, an iPhone, or an iPod, plus there are also versions made to look like Mac icons, such as the well-known rainbow-colored spinning wheel of death.

throwboyfullcollection
The 1977 pillow, for example, is modeled after the Apple II, which was introduced by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak as the first personal computer aimed at a consumer market.

Throwboy designed the pillow version to look like the real version with embroidered display and keyboard on a soft, beige base that's ultra plushy and comfortable. There's a rainbow logo and carefully constructed details make it so there's no mistaking the pillow for an Apple design.

throwboyappleiifront
The 2001 pillow is meant to look like Apple's original iPod with screen and appropriate click wheel embroidery that's perfect for fans of Apple's iPod.

throwboyipod
‌iPhone‌ enthusiasts will like the 2007 pillow, which looks like the original ‌iPhone‌ with plush back front, silver back, and a now-retired Home button embroidered at the bottom.

throwboyiphone
The rainbow-colored Spinning Wheel Pillow will be immediately familiar to any Mac user because it mimics that well-known icon that pops up whenever your Mac freezes up when completing a task. Its six colors brighten up any room.

throwboyspinningwheel
All of Throwboy's pillows are soft, huggable, and the perfect size to be used as a throw pillow on a couch or a chair. They also make great gifts for Apple fans.

We have 10 of Throwboy's pillows to give away to MacRumors readers, and each winner can choose from the 1977 Classic Mac pillow, the 2001 iPod pillow, the 2007 ‌iPhone‌ pillow, or the Spinning Wheel pillow.

To enter to win our ‌giveaway‌, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Throwboy Giveaway
The contest will run from today (December 18) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on December 25. The winners will be chosen randomly on December 25 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

