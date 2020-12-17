Parallels 16 for M1 Macs Now Available Through Technical Preview Program

by

Parallels today began informing customers about the launch of a new Parallels Desktop 16 for M1 Mac Technical Preview Program, which is available today. The software cannot run an Intel x86-based OS, and requires an Arm-based operating system installation image.

mac mini macbook pro macbook air m1
Microsoft is offering a version of Arm-based Windows that's available through the Windows Insider program that will run on ‌M1‌ Macs through Parallels, but there is no publicly available version of of Arm Windows that can be purchased.

m1 mac windows

An ‌M1‌ Mac running Windows, via forum member faffoo

Those who have signed up for the Technical Preview Program are able to be the first to test Parallels for ‌M1‌ Macs. There are several limitations that users should be aware of.

- It is not possible to install or start an Intel x86 based operating system in a virtual machine.
- It is not possible to suspend and resume a virtual machine, including reverting to a "running state" snapshot.
- It is not possible to use the close button when a virtual machine is running; Shutdown virtual machine instead.
- ARM32 applications do not work in a virtual machine.

The current versions of Parallels are not able to run on ‌M1‌ Macs, but Parallels in November following the launch of the new Macs said that a version of Parallels compatible with Apple's chips was in active development.

At the time, Parallels said that the software designed for Macs was looking "very promising."

When Apple Silicon Mac was first announced during the keynote at WWDC on June 22 of this year, Apple demoed a Parallels Desktop for Mac prototype running a Linux virtual machine flawlessly on ‌Apple Silicon‌. Since WWDC, our new version of Parallels Desktop which runs on Mac with Apple ‌M1‌ chip has made tremendous progress. We switched Parallels Desktop to universal binary and optimized its virtualization code; and the version that we are eager to try on these new MacBook Air, Mac mini and MacBook Pro 13″ looks very promising. Parallels is also amazed by the news from Microsoft about adding support of x64 applications in Windows on ARM.

Parallels Desktop 16 was first released in August for Intel-based Macs, but has since been updated with a universal binary that's now ready for ‌M1‌ Macs. Parallels is available for a one-time fee of $99.99, but the Pro and Business editions require a $79.99 per year subscription.

Tag: Parallels

Top Rated Comments

oosamon Avatar
oosamon
44 minutes ago at 11:03 am
I feel for the Parallels folks.....
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LeeW Avatar
LeeW
50 minutes ago at 10:58 am
With all the 'it is not possible to..' it doesn't really seem it can do much!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
4jasontv Avatar
4jasontv
48 minutes ago at 10:59 am
So... what? It can run Android?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Amazing Iceman Avatar
Amazing Iceman
42 minutes ago at 11:05 am
I would rather use my old Mac to run x86 or x64 OS and Apps.
And access it through Screen Sharing from anywhere using a VPN connection.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dogslobber Avatar
dogslobber
41 minutes ago at 11:06 am


With all the 'it is not possible to..' it doesn't really seem it can do much!

It will be able to virtualize an ARM based OS. Namely, Big Sur, Linux ARM versions, and Windows for ARM at some point.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sidewinder3000 Avatar
sidewinder3000
44 minutes ago at 11:03 am
That is one confusing article.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

14

Apple Releases iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 With AirPods Max Support, ProRAW for iPhone 12 Pro, Apple Fitness+ and More

Monday December 14, 2020 10:00 am PST by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.3, updates that come over a month after the release of iOS and iPadOS 14.2, which brought new emojis, Intercom support, new wallpapers, and more. The iOS 14.3 update can be downloaded for free and it is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update. iOS 14.3...
Read Full Article156 comments
airpods max customer photos

AirPods Max Customer Impressions: Premium Design and Competitive Sound Quality, Can Feel Heavy on Ears and Smart Case is Useless

Tuesday December 15, 2020 11:00 am PST by
Today is AirPods Max launch day in the United States and many other countries, and as orders begin arriving, first impressions of the headphones from customers are beginning to surface. We've already shared AirPods Max impressions from media outlets and YouTubers, and customer opinions provide additional perspective. AirPods Max photos shared by MacRumors forum member Boardiesboi MacRumors...
Read Full Article393 comments
airpodsprodesigncase2

Third-Gen AirPods With AirPods Pro Design to Cost $200 and Launch in First Half of 2021

Wednesday December 16, 2020 3:00 am PST by
Apple's third-generation AirPods, which are expected to adopt the AirPods Pro design but lack noise-cancelling and transparency features, will launch in the first half of next year for around $200, claims a new report from TheElec today. Not for the first time in the rumor sphere, today's report refers to the earbuds as a "Lite" version of the AirPods Pro, but TheElec additionally suggests...
Read Full Article91 comments
iphone 12 pro display video

iPhone 13 Pro Models Expected to Adopt LTPO Technology for 120Hz Display

Monday December 14, 2020 6:10 am PST by
Two out of four iPhone 13 models set to launch next year (presumably the Pro models) will use OLED displays with low-power LTPO technology, paving the way for a 120Hz refresh rate, according to Korean website The Elec. The report claims that Samsung and LG will remain Apple's primary suppliers of OLED displays, which are expected to be used across the entire iPhone 13 lineup, with Chinese...
Read Full Article82 comments
ios14compactsiri

iOS 14.3 Lets Siri Replicate Sounds Like Lion Roaring

Monday December 14, 2020 3:17 pm PST by
Apple in iOS 14.3 quietly added a new Siri feature that's designed to allow the personal assistant to replicate all manner of sounds, from animals to alarms, musical instruments, and more. According to CNBC, you can ask Siri questions like "what does a humpback whale sound like?" or "what does a lion sound like?" to have Siri play the sound of a whale or a lion. Apple added hundreds of...
Read Full Article82 comments
facebook full page ad image

Facebook Takes Out Full-Page Newspaper Ads to Attack Apple's iOS Privacy Changes

Wednesday December 16, 2020 5:25 am PST by
Facebook has today attacked Apple in a series of full-page newspaper ads, asserting that iOS 14's privacy changes regarding data gathering and targeted advertising are bad for small businesses (via Bloomberg). The ads are running in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post, feature the headline "We're standing up to Apple for small businesses everywhere." Image via Dave ...
Read Full Article211 comments
apple tv 4k

Nikkei: Apple Working on New Apple TV for Release Next Year

Tuesday December 15, 2020 2:45 am PST by
Multiple rumors have indicated that Apple is working on a refreshed version of the Apple TV, and a report today by Nikkei Asia Review adds to speculation that Apple will release a new version of its set-top box next year. Cites sources familiar with Apple's plans, Nikkei's Apple TV mention appears in a broader report about Apple's 2021 production plans. Apple is also preparing an aggressive ...
Read Full Article108 comments
apple fitness plus cnet

Apple Fitness+ Launches Today: Worthy Alternative to Peloton for Apple Watch Users

Monday December 14, 2020 6:55 am PST by
Apple's new Fitness+ workout service launches later today, and ahead of time, some media outlets and YouTube channels have shared their first impressions of the platform. We've gathered up some opinions and videos below. CNET's Vanessa Hand Orellana trying out Apple Fitness+ As a refresher, Fitness+ will provide users with access to a library of workout videos covering strength, yoga, dance,...
Read Full Article144 comments
First Look Big Sur Feature2

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.1 With AirPods Max Support and Mac App Store Privacy Labels

Monday December 14, 2020 10:09 am PST by
Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.1, the first major update to the initial macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 operating system version that was released on November 12. macOS Big Sur 11.1 was released following four rounds of beta testing. The new ‌macOS Big Sur 11.1‌ update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences. There were no...
Read Full Article237 comments
Apple fitness plus feature

Here's When You Can Download iOS 14.3 and Start Using Apple Fitness+ [Update: Out Now]

Monday December 14, 2020 7:37 am PST by
Update: iOS 14.3 and Apple Fitness+ are now available. Our full coverage: Apple Releases iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 With AirPods Max Support, ProRAW for iPhone 12 Pro, Apple Fitness+ and More Apple Launches Fitness+, Three-Month Free Trial Now Available for New Apple Watch Owners Apple Releases watchOS 7.2 With Fitness+, Cardio Fitness Notifications, and More Apple Releases tvOS 14.3 for...
Read Full Article61 comments

Guides

iOS 14
iOS 14.3 Features

iOS 14.3 is out! Read all about it.

apple fitness plus guide tiny
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is out! Read all about it.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature2
Apple Silicon M1 Guide

Everything to know about the Apple Silicon M1 Chip

Gift Guide
Gift Guide for Apple Fans

Last minute gifts for Apple fans.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 12
See more guides

Upcoming

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

appleroundupvr
Apple Glasses
2021?

Apple Augmented Reality Glasses are said to be coming in the next couple of years. Here's what we know so far.

roundupbar iP13
iPhone 13
Fall 2021

iPhone 13 is coming next year. Here's what we know.

Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar