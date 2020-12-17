Eve Update Brings its HomeKit App to the Mac

Popular HomeKit accessory maker Eve has today announced that its app is now available for M1 Macs.

Via an update, the Eve app can now run on Macs with an ‌M1‌ chip, allowing users to view their home, create scenes, and control accessories directly from a Mac. Apple forbids accessories from being added on the Mac, but otherwise the app works exactly the same as it does on iOS or iPadOS.

Eve 5 has received a number of visual improvements, such as support for the iPhone 12 lineup's screen resolutions, a native sidebar for the iPad and Mac, and a dark app icon option.

The update also brings a number of improvements to Eve's existing accessories, such as support for schedules with the Eve Light Strip, refinement to the secondary information display for Eve Degree and Eve Room, and improvements to the schedule editor of Eve Thermo.

Eve 5 is now available on the App Store for iPhone, ‌iPad‌, and Mac. Existing users need only update the app to get the new features.