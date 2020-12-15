Guides

Halide Developer Explains How Apple's ProRAW Option Works on iPhone 12 Pro

by

Apple yesterday introduced a new ProRAW format that's available on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, allowing pro photographers to have more control over their images without losing the benefits of Apple's computational photography software.

halide proraw comparison

An image with ProRAW and without, from Halide

Ben Sandofsky, one of the developers behind popular camera app Halide, did a deep dive into ProRAW to explain how the feature works. ProRAW, says Sandofsky, is about making RAW a more approachable format, and he believes that it could change how beginners and experts alike shoot and edit photos.

A standard RAW photo includes no processing so that people can make edits on their own and tailor an image to personal preference. It's great on DSLRs, but on iPhones, there's so much going on behind the scenes that a standard RAW was never going to be an option.

As Sandofsky explains, iPhones have a lot of computational tricks going on behind the scenes. For many shots, iPhones take several photos and then combine them all into one to make the best possible image, none of which works with a RAW file. Standard RAW modes in third-party camera apps were also not able to work with all of the iPhone cameras.

That's why ProRAW is a great step forward. It keeps the behind-the-scenes magic that the iPhones do when capturing a photo, but gives photographers control over white balance, noise control, and more by storing computational photography inside the RAW format. Plus ProRAW works with the front-facing camera and all of the rear cameras on the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ and Pro Max.

ProRAW preserves Smart HDR info, Deep Fusion, and Apple's depth detection functionality, all of which goes into making ‌iPhone‌ photos look the way they do through software enhancements.

Apple worked with Adobe to introduce a new type of tag into the DNG standard, called a "Profile Gain Table Map." This data gives your editor everything it needs to know to tone map your photo image and end up with results identical to the first party camera. Because it's separate data, you can turn down its strength, turn it off completely.

Sandofsky also points out the RAW editing functionality that's been added in iOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.3, and macOS Big Sur 11.1, making it much easier to work with ProRAW photos. Casual users who don't often deal with RAW files will be able to use Apple's tools.

The most underrated improvement in iOS 14.3 is that the native Photos app now supports RAW editing. This is huge, because it abstracts away all the complexity of higher-end apps. No fiddling with "black point" and "color profiles." Casual users who only know how to edit photos in the built-in apps don't have to do anything different. It just works.

ProRAW does have a few downsides, such as working on the Pro iPhones only and slower processing times, plus it doesn't work with Burst Mode nor can ProRAW photos be shared as is on social networks at this time. It still lags behind traditional RAW files in terms of sharpness and noise reduction, according to Sandofsky, and the file size is around 25MB, which is going to eat up storage space fast.

The Halide app has been updated with ProRAW support, and the app features a new ProRAW+ mode that captures a ProRAW image and a JPG for simple sharing. There are options to toggle between the standard RAW format and ProRAW, along with a few other benefits for Halide users.

The full post from Halide's developers delves further into the benefits of ProRAW with a full explanation of how a digital camera works and how ProRAW is different than a traditional RAW, and it's well worth reading for those who want to learn more about Apple's newest photography feature.

14

Apple Releases iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 With AirPods Max Support, ProRAW for iPhone 12 Pro, Apple Fitness+ and More

Monday December 14, 2020 10:00 am PST by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.3, updates that come over a month after the release of iOS and iPadOS 14.2, which brought new emojis, Intercom support, new wallpapers, and more. The iOS 14.3 update can be downloaded for free and it is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update. iOS 14.3...
iPhone 12 Pro Versus Alleged Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus e1607833895216

Hands-On Video Compares Unreleased Samsung Galaxy S21+ With iPhone 12 Pro

Sunday December 13, 2020 5:42 am PST by
Samsung's Galaxy S21 smartphone lineup is set to be released in 2021, and a new video shared on YouTube compares an alleged Samsung Galaxy S21+ with an iPhone 12 Pro. The back of the iPhone 12 Pro features precision-milled matte glass, while the back of the alleged Galaxy S21+ seems to be constructed from a plastic-like material. Additionally, the three distinct cameras of the Galaxy S21+...
iphone 12 pro max camera comparison google samsung

Camera Comparison: iPhone 12 Pro Max vs. Google Pixel 5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Thursday December 10, 2020 9:26 am PST by
Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max has the most advanced camera technology in the iPhone lineup, but how does it match up to flagship smartphones from other companies? In our latest YouTube video, we compared the iPhone 12 Pro Max to the Google Pixel 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to see the differences in camera quality. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The $1099...
jonyiveinterview

Apple CFO Luca Maestri and Jony Ive Reportedly Candidates for Ferrari CEO Position

Saturday December 12, 2020 7:27 pm PST by
Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri and former Chief Design Officer Jony Ive are reportedly candidates to be Ferrari's next CEO, reports Reuters, citing Italian media. Former Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri departed the company last week citing personal reasons, and potential successors have since emerged, among those reportedly being Maestri and Ive. Additionally, former Vodafone CEO...
Top Stories 39 Feature

Top Stories: AirPods Max Announced, Apple Fitness+ Launch, Future Apple Silicon Chips

Saturday December 12, 2020 6:00 am PST by
The Apple product launches just keep on coming, with Apple this week introducing AirPods Max, the premium over-ear headphones that were rumored over the past few months under the "AirPods Studio" name. We also learned this week that Apple's Fitness+ subscription service will be launching on Monday, December 14 alongside the release of iOS 14.3 and related operating system updates, while we ...
apple fitness plus cnet

Apple Fitness+ Launches Today: Worthy Alternative to Peloton for Apple Watch Users

Monday December 14, 2020 6:55 am PST by
Apple's new Fitness+ workout service launches later today, and ahead of time, some media outlets and YouTube channels have shared their first impressions of the platform. We've gathered up some opinions and videos below. CNET's Vanessa Hand Orellana trying out Apple Fitness+ As a refresher, Fitness+ will provide users with access to a library of workout videos covering strength, yoga, dance,...
iphone 12 pro video colors

Kuo: iPhone 13 Models Won't Face Mass Production Delays Like iPhone 12 Lineup

Saturday December 12, 2020 8:18 am PST by
While the iPhone 12 lineup launched later than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today forecasted that mass production of so-called iPhone 13 models with a new A15 chip will revert back to Apple's usual timeframe. In a typical year, Apple begins mass production of iPhones in the early summer, but reports indicated that mass production of iPhone 12 models did not begin...
Apple fitness plus feature

Here's When You Can Download iOS 14.3 and Start Using Apple Fitness+ [Update: Out Now]

Monday December 14, 2020 7:37 am PST by
Update: iOS 14.3 and Apple Fitness+ are now available. Our full coverage: Apple Releases iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 With AirPods Max Support, ProRAW for iPhone 12 Pro, Apple Fitness+ and More Apple Launches Fitness+, Three-Month Free Trial Now Available for New Apple Watch Owners Apple Releases watchOS 7.2 With Fitness+, Cardio Fitness Notifications, and More Apple Releases tvOS 14.3 for...
iphone 12 pro display video

iPhone 13 Pro Models Expected to Adopt LTPO Technology for 120Hz Display

Monday December 14, 2020 6:10 am PST by
Two out of four iPhone 13 models set to launch next year (presumably the Pro models) will use OLED displays with low-power LTPO technology, paving the way for a 120Hz refresh rate, according to Korean website The Elec. The report claims that Samsung and LG will remain Apple's primary suppliers of OLED displays, which are expected to be used across the entire iPhone 13 lineup, with Chinese...
iphone 12 colors

iPhone 12 Colors: Deciding on The Right Color

Thursday November 5, 2020 8:35 am PST by
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro arrived last month in a range of color options, with entirely new hues available on both devices, as well as some popular classics. The 12 and 12 Pro have different color choices, so if you have your heart set on a particular shade, you might not be able to get your preferred model in that color. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are ...
