Apple Shares Helpful Tips for AirPods Max and Fitness+, Confirms AirPods Max Aren't Water Resistant

Following the launch of the AirPods Max this week, Apple has shared a series of support documents with helpful details about the headphones. Apple has also shared some helpful tips on getting started with its new Fitness+ workout service.

How the LED Status Light Works on AirPods Max

On the bottom of the right ear cup of the AirPods Max, there is a small LED status light that serves multiple purposes.

If you press the noise control button when your AirPods Max are connected to power, the status light will turn green if the charge has more than 95% remaining, or amber if the charge has less than or equal to 95% remaining, according to Apple.

If you press the noise control button when your AirPods Max aren't connected to power, Apple says the status light will turn green if the charge has more than 15% remaining, or amber if the charge has less than or equal to 15% remaining.

If you're experiencing issues with your AirPods Max, the headphones can be rebooted by pressing and holding the noise control button and the Digital Crown until the status light flashes amber. You can also reset your AirPods Max to factory settings and unpair them from your iCloud account by pressing and holding the noise control button and the Digital Crown for 15 seconds, until the status light flashes amber, then white.



AirPods Max Aren't Water Resistant

Apple has confirmed that the AirPods Max aren't waterproof or water resistant, advising users to "be careful not to get moisture in any openings." Apple says the headphones can be cleaned with a soft, dry, lint-free cloth, or gently wiped with disinfecting wipes, but the wipes should not be used on the meshed part of the headband or ear cushions.



AirPods Max

Apple Fitness+

Priced at $549, the AirPods Max are available to order on Apple.com, but online orders currently face a lengthy 12-14 week delivery estimate — same-day pickup is also available at select Apple Stores while supplies last. The headphones feature a premium stainless steel design with active noise cancellation, spatial audio, adaptive EQ, and more.

Apple Fitness+ requires iOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2, and tvOS 14.3 or later. The service is available through a new tab in the Fitness app on iPhone, while iPad users can get the Fitness app from the App Store. On the Apple TV, the Fitness app automatically appears once users install tvOS 14.3. The service requires an Apple Watch Series 3 or later.