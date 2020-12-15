AirPods Max Now Available With Same-Day Pickup at Select Apple Stores

While the AirPods Max face a lengthy 12-14 week delivery estimate for online orders, Apple's new over-ear headphones are now available for same-day pickup at select Apple retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia.



In the United States, the AirPods Max are currently available for pickup in all color options except Sky Blue, as noted by 9to5Mac's Michael Steeber.

To initiate the pickup process, add the AirPods Max to your cart on Apple.com and select the "I'll pick it up" option during checkout. Next, select a pickup date and a 15-minute check-in window, enter your personal information, and complete payment online. Make sure to bring a government-issued photo ID with you to your appointment, and remember that health precautions such as face coverings and temperature checks are currently in effect.

AirPods Max are Apple's new premium over-ear headphones, featuring active noise cancellation, spatial audio, adaptive EQ, and more. Priced at $549, the headphones are designed with memory foam ear cushions, a stainless steel frame, and a mesh headband. Like the Apple Watch, the AirPods Max have a Digital Crown for volume control and Siri, and there's an Apple-designed H1 chip in each ear cup for instant pairing with Apple devices.

The pickup option has yet to go live in some countries, including the UK, and inventory will likely fluctuate, so act fast if interested.