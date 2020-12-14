Life Time Health & Fitness Club Offering Apple Fitness+ as Part of Membership

Life Time Fitness, a gym with facilities located across the United States, today announced that it is including Apple's new Fitness+ subscription service in Life Time memberships starting later this month.



Life Time customers who have a have a membership will be able to access Fitness+ for no additional cost. Fitness+ usually costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Life Time membership pricing seems to be priced at right around $100 per month, though pricing varies depending on location.

According to Life Time, Apple Fitness+ will complement the gym's existing training and fitness programs, available digitally alongside other health and wellbeing services.

"We are rapidly expanding the way the world connects to Life Time through technology - with the same high-quality experiences our brand has been recognized for delivering at our athletic resorts for nearly 30 years," said Life Time Founder, Chairman and CEO Bahram Akradi. "Apple Fitness+ brings additional best-in-class content and variety to the ever-growing digital and omnichannel wellness programs, services and content we provide our members."

Life Time previously began offering Apple GymKit-enabled cardio equipment in 2017, which is back when GymKit functionality first became available.

Fitness+ is available as of today and requires an Apple Watch Series 3 or later to use as well as a compatible iPhone and optional iPad, or Apple TV.