Life Time Health & Fitness Club Offering Apple Fitness+ as Part of Membership

by

Life Time Fitness, a gym with facilities located across the United States, today announced that it is including Apple's new Fitness+ subscription service in Life Time memberships starting later this month.

fitness plus
Life Time customers who have a have a membership will be able to access Fitness+ for no additional cost. Fitness+ usually costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Life Time membership pricing seems to be priced at right around $100 per month, though pricing varies depending on location.

According to Life Time, Apple Fitness+ will complement the gym's existing training and fitness programs, available digitally alongside other health and wellbeing services.

"We are rapidly expanding the way the world connects to Life Time through technology - with the same high-quality experiences our brand has been recognized for delivering at our athletic resorts for nearly 30 years," said Life Time Founder, Chairman and CEO Bahram Akradi. "Apple Fitness+ brings additional best-in-class content and variety to the ever-growing digital and omnichannel wellness programs, services and content we provide our members."

Life Time previously began offering Apple GymKit-enabled cardio equipment in 2017, which is back when GymKit functionality first became available.

Fitness+ is available as of today and requires an Apple Watch Series 3 or later to use as well as a compatible iPhone and optional iPad, or Apple TV.

iphone 12 pro max camera comparison google samsung

Camera Comparison: iPhone 12 Pro Max vs. Google Pixel 5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Thursday December 10, 2020 9:26 am PST
Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max has the most advanced camera technology in the iPhone lineup, but how does it match up to flagship smartphones from other companies? In our latest YouTube video, we compared the iPhone 12 Pro Max to the Google Pixel 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to see the differences in camera quality. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The $1099...
Read Full Article125 comments
iPhone12 Steven Jobs2

Caviar Launches $6,000+ Custom iPhone 12 Pro With Fragment of Steve Jobs' Original Turtleneck Embedded in Apple Logo

Thursday December 10, 2020 3:46 am PST
Caviar, a site known for creating extravagant, expensive replacement casings for Apple's iPhone models, today announced the launch of its latest custom creation, an iPhone 12 Pro customized in the style of an iPhone 4. The "iPhone 12 Pro Jobs 4" collection is dedicated to Steve Jobs and the 10th anniversary of the iPhone 4 – the last model to be personally presented by Jobs – and...
Read Full Article159 comments
Top Stories 39 Feature

Top Stories: AirPods Max Announced, Apple Fitness+ Launch, Future Apple Silicon Chips

Saturday December 12, 2020 6:00 am PST
The Apple product launches just keep on coming, with Apple this week introducing AirPods Max, the premium over-ear headphones that were rumored over the past few months under the "AirPods Studio" name. We also learned this week that Apple's Fitness+ subscription service will be launching on Monday, December 14 alongside the release of iOS 14.3 and related operating system updates, while we ...
Read Full Article4 comments
jonyiveinterview

Apple CFO Luca Maestri and Jony Ive Reportedly Candidates for Ferrari CEO Position

Saturday December 12, 2020 7:27 pm PST
Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri and former Chief Design Officer Jony Ive are reportedly candidates to be Ferrari's next CEO, reports Reuters, citing Italian media. Former Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri departed the company last week citing personal reasons, and potential successors have since emerged, among those reportedly being Maestri and Ive. Additionally, former Vodafone CEO...
Read Full Article188 comments
iphone 12 pro video colors

Kuo: iPhone 13 Models Won't Face Mass Production Delays Like iPhone 12 Lineup

Saturday December 12, 2020 8:18 am PST
While the iPhone 12 lineup launched later than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today forecasted that mass production of so-called iPhone 13 models with a new A15 chip will revert back to Apple's usual timeframe. In a typical year, Apple begins mass production of iPhones in the early summer, but reports indicated that mass production of iPhone 12 models did not begin...
Read Full Article78 comments
magsafe duo iphone apple watch

Apple Confirms 29W Power Adapter Incompatible With MagSafe Duo Charger

Thursday December 10, 2020 4:06 pm PST
Apple today shared a new support document explaining how to use the new MagSafe Duo Charger with iPhone 12 models and the Apple Watch, clarifying some details about the accessory following its release earlier this month. Notably, the support document confirms that Apple's older 29W USB-C power adapter is not compatible with the MagSafe Duo, presumably because that adapter does not support...
Read Full Article90 comments
iPhone 12 Pro Versus Alleged Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus e1607833895216

Hands-On Video Compares Unreleased Samsung Galaxy S21+ With iPhone 12 Pro

Sunday December 13, 2020 5:42 am PST
Samsung's Galaxy S21 smartphone lineup is set to be released in 2021, and a new video shared on YouTube compares an alleged Samsung Galaxy S21+ with an iPhone 12 Pro. The back of the iPhone 12 Pro features precision-milled matte glass, while the back of the alleged Galaxy S21+ seems to be constructed from a plastic-like material. Additionally, the three distinct cameras of the Galaxy S21+...
Read Full Article163 comments
apple watch series 6 blood oxygen monitoring 1

Tim Cook Teases the Future of Apple Watch: 'Think About the Amount of Sensors in Your Car'

Wednesday December 9, 2020 7:08 am PST
Following the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Fitness+, Apple CEO Tim Cook participated in a podcast interview with Outside magazine's Michael Roberts to discuss topics like health, fitness, and the environment. Asked about the future of the Apple Watch, Cook said Apple is still "in the early innings" with the device, noting that the company is testing "mind blowing"...
Read Full Article146 comments
airpods max hands on

AirPods Max Unboxing Videos: 'More Than Good Enough to Compete With Other High-End Headphones'

Thursday December 10, 2020 6:27 am PST
Earlier this week, Apple introduced new wireless over-ear headphones called AirPods Max, and first impressions and unboxing videos have now surfaced from various media outlets and YouTube channels. Priced at $549, the AirPods Max launch December 15. A first real-life look at AirPods Max via CNET AirPods Max feature a 40-mm Apple-designed dynamic driver that is said to provide "rich, deep...
Read Full Article468 comments
microsoft surface book x

Microsoft Brings x64 Emulation to Windows on Arm PCs

Friday December 11, 2020 11:43 am PST
Microsoft today announced the first preview of x64 emulation for Arm PCs, with the feature now available to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. That means Windows users who have Arm PCs like the Surface Pro X can now install apps that have not been ported to Arm64. When we first launched Windows 10 on ARM in late 2017, the long tail of apps customers needed were dominated by 32-bit-only x86...
Read Full Article228 comments