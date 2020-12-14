Apple Updates Final Cut Pro, iMovie, Clips, and Compressor Apps With Streamlined YouTube/Facebook Sharing Function

Apple today updated its video apps iMovie, Final Cut Pro, and Compressor for Mac with a unified sharing option for platforms like YouTube and Facebook. Apple has also updated its iMovie and Clips apps for iOS with matching functionality.



In a new support document, Apple provides detailed instructions on how to share video files from iMovie, Final Cut Pro, Compressor, and Clips on YouTube, Facebook, and Vimeo. Depending on the app, there are options to adjust a video's aspect ratio, resolution, orientation, compression, captions, or other settings.

The instructions for Final Cut Pro:

1. Select your project in the Final Cut Pro browser, click the Share button , then choose YouTube & Facebook. Or choose File > Share > YouTube & Facebook.

2. In the Share window, click Info to change the name of the clip, the description, and more. Click Settings to choose resolution, compression, and caption settings.

3. Click Next, choose a location to save the video file, then click Save.

4. With Safari or another web browser, sign in to your YouTube, Facebook, or Vimeo account, then upload the video file. You can also get the Vimeo for macOS app from the Mac App Store to upload your video to Vimeo.

While apps like iMovie and Final Cut Pro already had sharing options for YouTube and Facebook, the process is now unified and streamlined. The latest updates for each app are available now on the App Store and Mac App Store.