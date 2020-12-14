Apple Fitness+ Appears to Be Incompatible With AirPlay

Apple Fitness+ is available as of today, and some customers have been wondering if it's possible to get the workout videos on a television set without an Apple TV.



There are several smart TVs from brands like LG and Sony that support AirPlay 2 content, but it appears Fitness+ is not designed to work with ‌AirPlay‌. MacRumors reader scar88 attempted to AirPlay a workout to an LG TV but found that the option was not available.

We tested with an ‌Apple TV‌, and it appears that ‌AirPlay‌ doesn't even work when attempting to ‌AirPlay‌ to an ‌Apple TV‌ from an iPhone. The audio transfers over, but the video does not.

If ‌AirPlay‌ is indeed not allowed when using Fitness+, there will be no way to display workouts on a larger screen without having an ‌Apple TV‌ device, which some users will find disappointing.

Have you been able to get ‌AirPlay‌ to work with Fitness+ to a smart TV? Let us know in the comments.