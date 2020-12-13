Guides

leatheriphone12case
iPhone 12 Cases

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases are available now. Find one you like.

2020 emoji feature
All New iOS 14.2 Emoji

iOS 14.2 comes with a bunch of new emoji.

iOS14
All of iOS 14.2's New Features

Here's a list of all the new features in iOS 14.2.

iphone size comparisons d
iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

Apple Watch Series SE vs 6
Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6
iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11
iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 12
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
How to Hard Reset iPhone 12
Night Mode Selfies on iPhone 12
How to Measure Height with iPhone 12 Pro
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
See more guides

Upcoming

applefitnesswatchandiphone
Apple Fitness+
December 14

Apple's new Apple Watch-driven subscription fitness service with studio-style workouts for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

airpods max roundup menu
AirPods Max
December 15

The AirPods Max are Apple's $549 over-ear headphones. Orders available now.

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

Apple Glasses
iPhone 13
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Hands-On Video Compares Unreleased Samsung Galaxy S21+ With iPhone 12 Pro

by

Samsung's Galaxy S21 smartphone lineup is set to be released in 2021, and a new video shared on YouTube compares an alleged Samsung Galaxy S21+ with an iPhone 12 Pro.


The back of the iPhone 12 Pro features precision-milled matte glass, while the back of the alleged Galaxy S21+ seems to be constructed from a plastic-like material. Additionally, the three distinct cameras of the Galaxy S21+ appear to be arranged vertically, whereas the cameras of the iPhone 12 Pro are arranged in a triangular-shaped array. The individual cameras themselves look to be approximately the same size in both smartphones.

On the front of the Galaxy S21+, the bezels seem to have decreased in size. Similar to the current Galaxy S20 lineup, the smartphone appears to maintain the current hole-punch selfie camera centered in the top portion of the display.

iPhone 12 Pro Versus Alleged Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus e1607833895216
Another difference between the two smartphones will be their respective chips, as Apple has fitted the latest iPhone 12 models with its own A14 Bionic chip. Samsung is rumored to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 chips in its new smartphones depending on the region, according to PhoneArena.

When first announced that the iPhone 12 lineup and other iPhone models wouldn't ship with a power adapter and headphones, Samsung mocked Apple on its social channels by pointing out that the Samsung Galaxy smartphones continue to ship with a power adapter. However, recent reports have said that Samsung may too remove the power adapter and headphones from its smartphones beginning with the Galaxy S21 lineup.

Tag: Samsung

Top Rated Comments

Daum Avatar
Daum
4 minutes ago at 05:57 am
That notch is one of the top 3 reasons why I do not want to go back to iphones. Haha looks soho dated.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iphone 12 pro max camera comparison google samsung

Camera Comparison: iPhone 12 Pro Max vs. Google Pixel 5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Thursday December 10, 2020 9:26 am PST by
Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max has the most advanced camera technology in the iPhone lineup, but how does it match up to flagship smartphones from other companies? In our latest YouTube video, we compared the iPhone 12 Pro Max to the Google Pixel 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to see the differences in camera quality. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The $1099...
Read Full Article125 comments
iPhone12 Steven Jobs2

Caviar Launches $6,000+ Custom iPhone 12 Pro With Fragment of Steve Jobs' Original Turtleneck Embedded in Apple Logo

Thursday December 10, 2020 3:46 am PST by
Caviar, a site known for creating extravagant, expensive replacement casings for Apple's iPhone models, today announced the launch of its latest custom creation, an iPhone 12 Pro customized in the style of an iPhone 4. The "iPhone 12 Pro Jobs 4" collection is dedicated to Steve Jobs and the 10th anniversary of the iPhone 4 – the last model to be personally presented by Jobs – and...
Read Full Article159 comments
airpods max hands on

AirPods Max Unboxing Videos: 'More Than Good Enough to Compete With Other High-End Headphones'

Thursday December 10, 2020 6:27 am PST by
Earlier this week, Apple introduced new wireless over-ear headphones called AirPods Max, and first impressions and unboxing videos have now surfaced from various media outlets and YouTube channels. Priced at $549, the AirPods Max launch December 15. A first real-life look at AirPods Max via CNET AirPods Max feature a 40-mm Apple-designed dynamic driver that is said to provide "rich, deep...
Read Full Article445 comments
apple watch series 6 blood oxygen monitoring 1

Tim Cook Teases the Future of Apple Watch: 'Think About the Amount of Sensors in Your Car'

Wednesday December 9, 2020 7:08 am PST by
Following the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Fitness+, Apple CEO Tim Cook participated in a podcast interview with Outside magazine's Michael Roberts to discuss topics like health, fitness, and the environment. Asked about the future of the Apple Watch, Cook said Apple is still "in the early innings" with the device, noting that the company is testing "mind blowing"...
Read Full Article142 comments
facebook instagram whatsapp

Outages Reported Across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger

Thursday December 10, 2020 4:04 am PST by
Facebook services including Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Facebook itself are all currently suffering outages, based on user reports posted to social media. The majority of issues appear to be focused in European countries, but problems have also been reported in other countries, too, suggesting even more widespread outages. Users of the Facebook-owned apps report issues connecting ...
Read Full Article59 comments
apple watch ecg

New Apple Watch ECG Algorithm Version Included in iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2

Wednesday December 9, 2020 3:49 am PST by
Apple has designed a new algorithm that Apple Watch uses to measure electrocardiogram (ECG) waves, according to developer documentation for the iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2 betas. In the official documentation, a new "version 2 algorithm" declaration has been added. No other information is included. The ECG feature includes irregular heart rhythm detection, which intermittently measures the...
Read Full Article26 comments
magsafe duo iphone apple watch

Apple Confirms 29W Power Adapter Incompatible With MagSafe Duo Charger

Thursday December 10, 2020 4:06 pm PST by
Apple today shared a new support document explaining how to use the new MagSafe Duo Charger with iPhone 12 models and the Apple Watch, clarifying some details about the accessory following its release earlier this month. Notably, the support document confirms that Apple's older 29W USB-C power adapter is not compatible with the MagSafe Duo, presumably because that adapter does not support...
Read Full Article90 comments
14

Apple Seeds Second Release Candidate of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 to Developers [Update: Public Beta Available]

Thursday December 10, 2020 10:17 am PST by
Apple today seeded a second release candidate version of upcoming iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 updates to developers, just two days after seeding the first release candidates and a month after the launch of iOS and iPadOS 14.2. iOS and iPadOS 14.3 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper developer profile has been installed. Today's update has a build ...
Read Full Article37 comments
iphone 12 colors

iPhone 12 Colors: Deciding on The Right Color

Thursday November 5, 2020 8:35 am PST by
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro arrived last month in a range of color options, with entirely new hues available on both devices, as well as some popular classics. The 12 and 12 Pro have different color choices, so if you have your heart set on a particular shade, you might not be able to get your preferred model in that color. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are ...
Read Full Article
qualcommx55

Apple Developing In-House Modem That Will Eventually Replace Qualcomm Chips

Thursday December 10, 2020 4:22 pm PST by
Apple is now developing its own cellular modem that will be used in future devices and that will eventually replace modem components sourced from Qualcomm, reports Bloomberg. The information was shared by Apple's senior vice president of hardware technologies Johny Srouji at a town hall meeting with Apple employees."This year, we kicked off the development of our first internal cellular...
Read Full Article100 comments