Apple Launches iPhone 11 Display Module Replacement Program

Apple today launched a new display replacement program for iPhone 11 devices to address a problem that cases a "small percentage" of ‌iPhone 11‌ displays to stop responding to touch.



Apple says that affected devices were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020, and if there are touch issues, the ‌iPhone 11‌ models could have a problem with the display module.

Those with ‌iPhone 11‌ models exhibiting this issue can have their devices fixed by Apple. ‌iPhone 11‌ owners can use the serial number checker available through Apple's support document to see if their devices are eligible for the replacement program. For devices that are eligible, Apple or an Authorized Apple Service Provider will provide service at no charge.

Customers with ‌iPhone 11‌ models in need of service can find an Apple Authorized Service Provider, make an appointment at an Apple retail location, or contact Apple Support to arrange a mail-in repair. The program covers affected ‌iPhone 11‌ devices for two years after the first retail sale of the unit, and those who paid to have their devices repaired can contact Apple about a refund.

