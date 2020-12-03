Vodafone Germany Provides Apple TV 4K With Every GigaTV Contract

Germany's largest TV provider Vodafone has announced that its GigaTV service is now available bundled with an Apple TV 4K, which is on loan to customers for the duration of their contractual period (via Macerkopf.de).



Both new and existing Vodafone Deutschland customers will receive the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K, and Apple's single sign-on process for GigaTV extends to iPhone and iPad, allowing users to get access to GigaTV content from their other Apple devices.

In addition to the GigaTV app, Vodafone customers will also have access to all the usual ‌Apple TV‌ apps and functions. Vodafone customers will also benefit from free access to Apple TV+ for one year.

GigaTV offers customers up to 120 TV channels in SD and HD quality as well as on-demand access to up to 69 content categories via ‌Apple TV‌. The bundle costs 9.99 euros per month for the first six months of the 24-month contract period and then 19.99 euros a month.