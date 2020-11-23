Sonos Discounting Speakers, Sound Bars, and More for Black Friday (Up to $200 Off)

Sonos recently began its Black Friday sale, with new discounts on its speakers, sound bars, and more. These sales take up to $200 off Sonos' products, and also include a few combo sets if you're looking to set up a home audio entertainment area.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Sonos. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The new Sonos sale will run all week and end on Monday, November 30. Some speakers do have delayed shipping estimates due to demand, so products like the Sonos Move in black won't ship out until November 27, but most other devices are available to ship today.



Solo Products

Move - $299, down from $399

Beam - $299, down from $399

Sub - $599, down from $699

Sets

