Guides

2020 emoji feature
All New iOS 14.2 Emoji

iOS 14.2 comes with a bunch of new emoji.

iOS14
All of iOS 14.2's New Features

Here's a list of all the new features in iOS 14.2.

leatheriphone12case
iPhone 12 Cases

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases are available now. Find one you like.

iphone size comparisons d
iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 12
Night Mode Selfies on iPhone 12
How to Measure Height with iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 12
iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11
Apple Watch Series SE vs 6
Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
See more guides

Upcoming

black friday 2014 roundup menu
Apple Black Friday
November 27

Apple retailers offering big discounts on iPhones, Macs, iPads and more for Black Friday.

airpodstudioroundupicon
AirPods Studio
Early 2021?

The AirPods Studio are Apple's rumored high-end over-ear headphones that are rumored to launch in early 2021 for $349. AirPods Studio will feature Active Noise Cancellation, swappable ear cups, and more.

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

Apple Glasses
iPhone 13
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple M1 Hands-On Comparison: MacBook Air vs. MacBook Pro vs. Mac Mini

by

Apple's M1 Macs are out in the wild now, but ahead of the holidays, you might still be trying to figure out which one to pick up, either for yourself or as a gift for someone else. We've got all three of the new Macs available, so we thought we'd give MacRumors readers a hands-on overview of each machine in our latest YouTube video.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

Price wise, the Mac mini is the cheapest of the bunch at $699, while the MacBook Air starts at $999 and the MacBook Pro starts at $1,299. With the ‌Mac mini‌ you do, of course, need to provide all of your own peripherals, including display, mouse, and keyboard at minimum.

mac mini macbook pro macbook air
If you already have those on hand, the ‌Mac mini‌ is potentially the way to go. For the notebooks, the ‌MacBook Air‌ is lighter, but there's not a huge amount of difference in size between the Air and the Pro.

The entry-level ‌MacBook Air‌ has a 7-core GPU while the entry-level MacBook Pro has an 8-core GPU, which is why the price is a bit higher. If you get the 512GB SSD with the ‌MacBook Air‌, you get upgraded to that 8-core GPU automatically.

m1 macs cpu benchmarks
There are some thermal differences between the M1 Macs, but most people may not be able to distinguish between them when it comes to performance. The ‌Mac mini‌ has the most space for heat dissipation, while the MacBook Pro has a fan for better thermal management.

m1 mac gpu benchmark
The ‌MacBook Air‌, meanwhile, has no fan. You may see some slightly better sustained performance when doing system intensive tasks on the Macs with better cooling, but there's not a whole ton of difference between them. In most benchmark tests, they're all just about the same, and they're all huge upgrades over their Intel counterparts. Watch our M1 MacBook Pro vs. 2020 MacBook Pro test below to see.


As for upgrades, there's not a lot available. You can bump up the SSD storage, which is a good idea if you plan to use onboard storage and want a machine that's going to have enough space for years to come, but you can also work with external SSDs if you opt for the 256GB minimum.

blackmagic disk speed test m1 macs
You can also upgrade the RAM on each M1 Mac from 8GB to 16GB. If you have the extra $200, it's a good idea to do so for futureproofing and because you're never going to go wrong having extra RAM. This year's Macs have unified memory architecture which basically means all of the chip components can draw from the same memory pool, bringing some speed and efficiency improvements.

Apple is excellent at optimizing RAM usage and there's no exception here. You may not even need 16GB because in our testing, the M1 Macs are super quick even with the built-in 8GB.

All of the M1 Macs offer incredible performance at their price points, and in our testing, they've all outshone their Intel counterparts. macOS Big Sur runs great on the M1 Macs, and apps built for Apple Silicon are fast and efficient. Even apps not built for ‌Apple Silicon‌ and running under the Rosetta 2 translation layer are close to as fast as they are on Intel machines.

m1 mac mini
If you rely on specific Windows apps and regularly use Boot Camp, the M1 Macs are not for you. There is no way to run Windows on an M1 Mac at this time. CrossOver does allow for some Windows apps to be used, but this solution may not be worth the effort for heavy Windows users.

Touch ID also seems to be quicker on the M1 Macs in comparison to Intel Macs, and even small tasks like waking from sleep or switching resolutions are instantaneous. All of the Macs are close to whisper quiet. The ‌MacBook Air‌ makes no sound at all, while the ‌Mac mini‌ and the MacBook Pro rarely activate their fans even under intensive tasks.

Apple has made some serious battery life promises with the M1 Macs, and the MacBook Pro can last for up to 20 hours. We've seen that impressive battery life in day to day usage. Intel Macs have never been able to hold up to editing a video with a decent amount of battery life to spare, but the M1 Macs have no problem.

m1 macbook air 1
The M1 Macs are amazing so far, but it's worth keeping in mind that these are first generation machines. Apple is upgrading the entire Mac lineup to ‌Apple Silicon‌ chips, a process expect to take two years. These are low-end Macs that have been refreshed, and there are some more exciting, higher-end Mac refreshes in the works which could be one reason to hold out on a purchase right now.

One other consideration is design. Apple did not update the design of the new Macs, and there are some design changes rumored to be in the works for the MacBook Pro at a minimum. A fresh design could also be worth the wait.

macbook pro vs macbook air
If you need an affordable Mac for everyday tasks, the M1 Macs are a solid choice. The ‌Mac mini‌ is the one to get if you want a desktop, and if you need a notebook, the ‌MacBook Air‌ is going to work for most people. The MacBook Pro has an extra GPU core in the base model, a brighter display, and better speakers, which is a consideration. We have a full guide on the ‌MacBook Air‌ vs. the MacBook Pro if you're trying to choose between them.

Do you have an M1 Mac or are you going to buy one? Are you holding out for next year's ‌Apple Silicon‌ offerings? Let us know in the comments.

Related Roundups: Mac mini, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13"
Buyer's Guide: Mac Mini (Buy Now), MacBook Air (Buy Now), 13" MacBook Pro (Buy Now)

Top Rated Comments

Chompineer Avatar
Chompineer
17 hours ago at 04:49 pm


There are a few big issues. First the Air is throttled after a short period of time so it isn't as powerful as the MBP due to lack of a fan. The MBP has the dreaded and derided Touchbar for which most people find it horrendous. The Mini isn't portable so you can't use it on the go. All of the laptops have chunky bezels from the 1990s.

So each is neutered in some way or another.

I don’t think you were using computers in the 90’s if you think that’s what the bezels were like, lol. For one, they were like 10x larger and covered in beige plastic.

Also the air throttles after what, 8-10 minutes of 100% load? Big deal. I’m not using it for anything that would generate a load so large and for so long, nor are 99% of laptop users.
Score: 24 Votes (Like | Disagree)
applicious84 Avatar
applicious84
18 hours ago at 03:46 pm
I feel like that base macbook air really nails it for most users
Score: 22 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Chompineer Avatar
Chompineer
16 hours ago at 05:01 pm


I will wait for the 15 inch to come out.. but I have my doubts about the validity of Apple's claims that these are really faster than Intel.. Maybe they are, maybe they arent. I am sure the pricing is a lot lower.

How are you doubting things that have been proved?
Score: 19 Votes (Like | Disagree)
polaris20 Avatar
polaris20
17 hours ago at 04:12 pm


all landfill from the company who's made so much of it by chasing cash. scumbags.

What are you talking about?
Score: 19 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Moonlight Avatar
Moonlight
16 hours ago at 05:16 pm


I don't trust Apple's benchmarks.. I'd rather see it up front for myself. These can be manuipulated.

Did you watch the video or read the article? They did their own benchmarks.
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
15 hours ago at 06:14 pm


There are a few big issues. First the Air is throttled after a short period of time so it isn't as powerful as the MBP due to lack of a fan. The MBP has the dreaded and derided Touchbar for which most people find it horrendous. The Mini isn't portable so you can't use it on the go. All of the laptops have chunky bezels from the 1990s.

So each is neutered in some way or another.

BREAKING NEWS: It is being reported Apple's Mac Mini is not a portable computer. According to unnamed administration sources, the Federal Trade Commission has recently launched an investigation accusing Apple of deceptively marketing its Mac Mini as a portable on the go computer, through product marketing photographs without a visible power cord, thereby confusing consumers thinking it may be a laptop substitute suitable for on the go use.



/s
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

0 Deals Hero

Black Friday 2020: Best Apple Deals to Plan For

Saturday November 21, 2020 10:00 am PST by
In the lead-up to Black Friday next week, we've been putting a spotlight on the best deals coming from various retailers like Best Buy and Walmart. In an effort to further prepare our readers for the best Black Friday deals, we're breaking down what we think should be on your radar for Black Friday in 2020. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a...
Read Full Article60 comments
2020 apple shopping event

Apple Offering Up to $150 Gift Card With Select Products on Black Friday Through Cyber Monday

Monday November 23, 2020 2:53 am PST by
Apple has announced its annual four-day shopping event, offering customers up to a $150 Apple Store gift card with the purchase of select products between Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States. The gift card values in the United States are as follows: $150 for 16-inch MacBook Pro $150 for 21.5-inch iMac $50 for 13-inch MacBook Pro $50 for MacBook Air $50 for iPhone SE,...
Read Full Article75 comments
m1 mac mini vignette

Apple Lists M1-Based Mac Mini Logic Boards With 10 Gigabit Ethernet in Internal Parts Ordering System

Friday November 20, 2020 9:32 am PST by
While the new Mac mini with the M1 chip is only available with Gigabit Ethernet, Apple has listed multiple M1-based Mac mini logic boards with 10 Gigabit Ethernet in an internal parts list for Apple Authorized Service Providers. For every Mac mini logic board with Gigabit Ethernet in the parts list, obtained by MacRumors, there is a corresponding logic board with 10 Gigabit Ethernet:...
Read Full Article117 comments
ipad pro 2020 display

Black Friday Week Kicks Off With Up to $150 Savings on 2020 iPad Pro

Sunday November 22, 2020 2:37 pm PST by
As we head into Black Friday week, we're seeing some of the best deals of the season so far, with Amazon and Best Buy today discounting the latest iPad Pro models by up to $150 at the lowest prices we've ever tracked on these models. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep ...
Read Full Article16 comments
macos big sur m1 macs restore issue

Apple Provides Instructions to Fix macOS Reinstallation Errors on M1 Macs

Sunday November 22, 2020 3:30 pm PST by
Shortly after the launch of Apple's new M1 Macs, we saw reports that attempts to restore and reinstall macOS on those machines right away could result in an installation error that would leave your Mac non-functional. Specifically, the error message would read: "An error occurred preparing the update. Failed to personalize the software update. Please try again." Over the weekend, Apple p...
Read Full Article135 comments
iPhone 6s main

Rumor Claims iOS 15 to Drop Support for iPhone 6s and Original iPhone SE

Sunday November 22, 2020 9:25 am PST by
Apple will drop support for the iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus in next year's release of iOS 15, according to a rumor shared today by Israeli site The Verifier. If the rumor is accurate, that would mean iOS 15 will be compatible with the following Apple devices: 2021 iPhone series iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 mini iPhone 12 iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro ...
Read Full Article252 comments
new m1 chip

Craig Federighi: Native Windows on M1 Macs is 'Really up to Microsoft'

Friday November 20, 2020 11:57 am PST by
Following the release of the M1 Macs Apple executives have been doing interviews with a range of publications, and today, Ars Technica published another interview with software engineering chief Craig Federighi, hardware technologies lead Johny Srouji, and marketing VP Greg Joswiak. Much of the interview focuses on topics that the three have already covered in prior discussions, but there is ...
Read Full Article277 comments
Walmart November Deals Hero

Black Friday Spotlight: Walmart Will Have AirPods Pro Down to Lowest Price of $169, and More Apple Deals

Thursday November 19, 2020 8:05 am PST by
We've been tracking early Black Friday deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, and in an effort to prepare our readers for the big shopping event we're highlighting sales store-by-store in the lead-up to November 27. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Walmart. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Next ...
Read Full Article14 comments
xlK6MS4MLqVFaskl

iFixit Shares iPhone 12 Pro Max Teardown Revealing L-Shaped Battery and Bigger Camera Module

Sunday November 22, 2020 2:53 am PST by
In the last of its iPhone 12 series teardowns, iFixit has published its iPhone 12 Pro Max disassembly, which reveals some unique differences in the design of the internals, including the full extent of the larger camera system responsible for the improved low-light performance on Apple's largest iPhone to date. On opening the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the first obvious difference compared to the...
Read Full Article63 comments
apple leather sleeve

Leather Sleeve for iPhone 12 Models Now Available From Apple

Friday November 20, 2020 12:16 pm PST by
Apple today began selling the Leather Sleeve for the new iPhone 12 models, with the accessory having first been announced alongside the updated iPhones in October. Priced at $129, the Leather Sleeve is not a case and is designed to be removed when the iPhone is in use. It features a cutout at the front that displays the time, and it comes with a matching leather strap. According to Apple, it ...
Read Full Article188 comments