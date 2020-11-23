Anker's Black Friday Sale Begins With Many Discounts on Portable Batteries, USB-C Accessories, and More

Anker today began discounting a wide variety of accessories as part of its Black Friday sales. This includes notable markdowns on portable batteries, wall chargers, Lightning cables, Bluetooth speakers, Eufy's smart home products, and more.
All of the products listed below can be found on Amazon, and in most cases each discount has been automatically applied. In some cases, you'll need to check an on-page coupon in order to see the discount price, and we've marked such products in lists. All discounts shared below will last through November 29.
Portable Batteries
- PowerCore 10,000 mAh - $16.99, down from $21.99
- PowerCore 20,100 mAh - $39.09, down from $49.99
- PowerCore+ 26,800 mAh with 60W Wall Charger - $110.49, down from $129.99
- PowerPort Solar - $49.99, down from $69.99
- PowerHouse II - $339.99 with on-page coupon, down from $399.99
USB-C
- PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C Hub - $36.79 with on-page coupon, down from $45.99
- PowerExpand 13-in-1 USB-C Dock - $149.99, down from $199.99
Wall Chargers
- PowerPort+ 1 (1x USB-A) - $10.10, down from $13.99
- PowerPort Mini (2x USB-A) - $11.89, down from $13.99
- PowerPort Cube (3x AC outlets, 3x USB-A) - $16.14, down from $19.99
- PowerPort+ 1 (2-Pack) - $20.39, down from $23.99
- PowerPort I (4x USB-A, 1x USB-C) - $32.99, down from $49.99
- PowerPort Atom (2x USB-A, 2x USB-C) - $79.99, down from $99.99
Cables
- PowerLine III USB-C to USB-C - $12.99, down from $17.99
- PowerLine II Lightning to USB-A (10ft) - $12.99, down from $18.99
- PowerLine+ II Lightning to USB-A (3ft) - $12.99, down from $17.99
- PowerLine III Lightning to USB-A (6ft) - $13.99, down from $16.99
- PowerLine Lightning to USB-A (3ft, 3-Pack) - $18.99, down from $22.99
Audio
- Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker - $21.98, down from $27.99
- Soundcore Liberty Neo - $34.99, down from $44.99
- Soundcore Spirit X2 - $55.24, down from $79.99
- Soundcore Liberty Air 2 - $69.99, down from $99.99
Eufy
- Security Indoor Cam 2K - $39.99, down from $51.99
- Security Cam 2C - $84.99, down from $99.99
- Security Smart Lock Touch - $159.99, down from $199.99
- Security Cam 2C (2-Pack) - $169.99, down from $199.99
- RoboVac 30C - $179.99, down from $279.99
- Security Cam E (2-Pack) - $199.99 with on-page coupon, down from $279.99
- HomeVac S11 Infinity - $209.99, down from $299.99
- Security Cam 2C (3-Pack) - $247.32, down from $315.99
Head to our full Black Friday Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that you'll be able to get this week.