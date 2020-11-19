Google Bringing Stadia Cloud Gaming Service to iOS Through Web App

Google today announced that Stadia, its cloud gaming service, will be coming to iPhone and iPad in the near future through an upcoming web app. Since launch, Google has not been able to bring Stadia to iOS devices because of Apple's restrictions on cloud gaming services.



Apple in August said that cloud gaming services were allowed on the App Store, but that each individual game must be submitted to be reviewed by Apple's ‌App Store‌ team. Submitting hundreds of games to the ‌App Store‌ is so far not something any cloud gaming service has wanted to do, and those services are instead opting for web access.

Google is working on a progressive web version of Stadia that will run on Safari, and a public beta test will be available in the coming weeks.

Microsoft is also developing a web-based version of its xCloud gaming service, and Amazon's Luna game service works on iOS devices using the web browser. Just today, NVIDIA announced browser support for its streaming gaming service GeForce NOW, with plans to bring Fortnite back to iOS devices.

Google launched Stadia one year ago today, allowing subscribers to play cloud-based games on compatible laptops, PCs, Macs, phones, and tablets. Stadia requires an internet connection of 10Mb/s or more, and while it's free to use, games must be purchased. Google also offers Stadia Pro for $10 per month with access to some free games and higher resolution streaming rates.

According to Google, more than 80 games have been added to Stadia over the last year, and starting soon, Google will be offering free-to-play content even for non subscribers.