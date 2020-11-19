Apple Donating 2,500 Devices to Boys and Girls Clubs Across the U.S.

Apple today issued a press release highlighting its partnership with Boys and Girls Clubs, looking in particular at how the Atlantic City club has integrated Apple programs and technologies.

Apple is aiding a new set of technology labs created by the Boys and Girls Club as part of its 21st Century Academic Enrichment Program by providing a large number of iPad and Mac devices. The labs, which focus on science, technology, engineering, art, and math, as well as design and career training, also include Apple's Everyone Can Code, Everyone Can Create, and Develop in Swift programs.

In total, Apple is donating 2,500 devices to club locations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, D.C., Wisconsin, and the Atlantic City club in New Jersey, to support learning.

The company has set out its commitment to work with local clubs to help them explore the full potential of its devices, and show them how they can further integrate Apple coding and creativity programming into their curricula.