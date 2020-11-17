Guides
iOS 14.2 comes with a bunch of new emoji.

Here's a list of all the new features in iOS 14.2.

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases are available now. Find one you like.

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

See more guides
Upcoming
AirPods Studio
Early 2021?

The AirPods Studio are Apple's rumored high-end over-ear headphones that are rumored to launch in early 2021 for $349. AirPods Studio will feature Active Noise Cancellation, swappable ear cups, and more.

iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

Apple Glasses
2021?

Apple Augmented Reality Glasses are said to be coming in the next couple of years. Here's what we know so far.

iPhone 13
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Latest Google Chrome Update for macOS Big Sur Adds New Icon

by

Google today updated its Chrome browser for macOS to version 87.0.4280.66, introducing an icon change that's meant to make the Chrome browser better fit in with the new macOS Big Sur design.


The Chrome browser's icon now features a white background behind it, which is the only change that Google has made. In the prior version of Chrome, it had no white background and was just the standard colorful Chrome logo.

Chrome's icon change is the most noticeable change that will be obvious to Chrome users in the new update, but there are a handful of other minor features and bug fixes that are included and outlined on the Chrome blog.

Tags: Google, Chrome

Top Stories

macOS Big Sur Update Bricking Some Older MacBook Pro Models

Sunday November 15, 2020 5:33 am PST by
A large number of late 2013 and mid 2014 13-inch MacBook Pro owners are reporting that the macOS Big Sur update is bricking their machines. A MacRumors forum thread contains a significant number of users reporting the issue, and similar problems are being reported across Reddit and the Apple Support Communities, suggesting the problem is widespread. Users are reporting that during the...
Read Full Article572 comments

Apple Silicon M1 Emulating x86 is Still Faster Than Every Other Mac in Single Core Benchmark

Sunday November 15, 2020 2:30 pm PST by
The first native benchmarks of Apple's M1 chip appeared on the Geekbench site last week showing impressive native performance. Today, new benchmarks have begun showing up for the M1 chip emulating x86 under Rosetta 2. Single Core Mac benchmarks The new Rosetta 2 Geekbench results uploaded show that the M1 chip running on a MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM has single-core and multi-core scores of ...
Read Full Article645 comments

Reliable Leaker Says Apple Plans to Introduce 'Christmas Surprise'

Saturday November 14, 2020 5:07 pm PST by
Apple is planning to introduce a "Christmas surprise" next month, according to reliable leaker L0vetodream. In a usual enigmatic tweet, L0vetodream says that Apple's "surprise" will be "good for winter." It remains to be seen at the current time as to what the tweet may be referring to. You'll get a Christmas surprise from Apple（PS：Winter exclusive、good for winter）— 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) N ...
Read Full Article181 comments

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Users Complain of Missing SMS Text Messages and Message Notifications

Friday November 13, 2020 12:55 pm PST by
Since the release of the new iPhone 12 models, many new iPhone owners have been running into problems with the Messages app. There are complaints from users who aren't seeing SMS messages from friends, are missing text messages in group chats, and who aren't getting notifications when text messages are incoming. It's not clear if this is a problem that's related specifically to the iPhone 12 ...
Read Full Article321 comments

Apple Begins Issuing Monthly Credits to Apple TV+ Subscribers Through January

Saturday November 14, 2020 7:50 pm PST by
Apple TV+ subscribers who have paid for an annual or monthly plan have begun receiving emails from Apple letting them know that they'll be credited $4.99 for each month subscribed through January 2021. The amount varies based on Apple TV+ pricing in other countries, including $5.99 per month in Canada and $7.99 per month in Australia. The credit will be applied to a subscriber's Apple ID and ...
Read Full Article50 comments

First Impressions From New iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max Owners

Friday November 13, 2020 11:25 am PST by
It's Friday, November 13, which is the official launch date for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max. iPhone orders are arriving to customers, and Apple has begun selling the new devices in retail stores. Image via MacRumors reader Azing We've seen multiple reviews of the two new iPhones from media sites, but now regular customers have the smallest and largest iPhones in hand and are...
Read Full Article194 comments

M1 Chip Beats GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and Radeon RX 560 for Graphics Performance

Monday November 16, 2020 5:47 am PST by
Apple's M1 processor often surpasses the graphics performance of desktop GPUs, including the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 560, according to a new benchmark submission spotted by Tom's Hardware. According to Apple, the M1's octa-core GPU can simultaneously handle close to 25,000 threads and deliver up to 2.6 TFLOPS of throughput. This is the same TFLOPS achieved by the...
Read Full Article374 comments

iPhone 12 Mini Users Report Lock Screen Touch Sensitivity Issues

Saturday November 14, 2020 9:00 am PST by
A significant number of new iPhone 12 mini owners are reporting Lock Screen sensitivity issues since receiving their phones. The MacRumors forum has a post running several pages describing the issue, and the thread has been shared on Reddit, where more users are reporting similar problems. Specifically, the problem manifests for most users when swiping up from the bottom of the Lock Screen...
Read Full Article353 comments

Apple Silicon M1 Chip in MacBook Air Outperforms High-End 16-Inch MacBook Pro

Wednesday November 11, 2020 4:43 pm PST by
Apple introduced the first MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini with M1 Apple Silicon chips yesterday, and as of today, the first benchmark of the new chip appears to be showing up on the Geekbench site. The M1 chip, which belongs to a MacBook Air with 8GB RAM, features a single-core score of 1687 and a multi-core score of 7433. According to the benchmark, the M1 has a 3.2GHz base...
Read Full Article930 comments

Hands-On With the New iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini

Friday November 13, 2020 2:53 pm PST by
Happy iPhone launch day part deux! Today is the official release day for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini, which join the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 that were released last month. We picked up the new iPhone 12 mini and Pro Max for an unboxing, hands-on, and quick video comparison. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. At 5.4-inches, the iPhone 12 mini is the...
Read Full Article120 comments