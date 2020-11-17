Latest Google Chrome Update for macOS Big Sur Adds New Icon

Google today updated its Chrome browser for macOS to version 87.0.4280.66, introducing an icon change that's meant to make the Chrome browser better fit in with the new macOS Big Sur design.



The Chrome browser's icon now features a white background behind it, which is the only change that Google has made. In the prior version of Chrome, it had no white background and was just the standard colorful Chrome logo.

Chrome's icon change is the most noticeable change that will be obvious to Chrome users in the new update, but there are a handful of other minor features and bug fixes that are included and outlined on the Chrome blog.