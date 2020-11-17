You Can Now Apply for Apple Card on the Web

Last week, Apple rolled out the ability to apply for the Apple Card on the web in the United States, providing customers with another option beyond the Wallet app on the iPhone to get approved for the company's credit card.



To begin, head to the Apple Card application page on the web, click or tap on the "Apply Now" button, and follow the on-screen instructions. As usual, the process takes just a few minutes, and if approved, a virtual ‌Apple Card‌ will be available for purchases immediately. A physical, titanium Apple Card can also be requested through the Wallet app for use at retail stores that do not accept contactless payments.

Apple Card's key features include color-coded spending summaries, no fees, and up to three percent cashback on purchases, paid out daily. The card remains limited to the United States, but an international expansion will likely happen eventually.