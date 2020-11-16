First Impressions From HomePod Mini Customers: 'The Sound Quality is Great'

Today is HomePod mini launch day in the United States and nine other countries, and as orders begin arriving to customers, first impressions of the speaker are beginning to surface on the web. While we've already seen HomePod mini reviews from media outlets and YouTubers, customer opinions provide additional perspective.

HomePod mini photo shot by Oliur

MacRumors forum member "boultonn" said the HomePod mini "really is mini," yet delivers "great" sound for a study room . They also complimented the HomePod mini's simple setup process, which involves plugging in the speaker, holding an iPhone or iPad near the speaker, and following the onscreen instructions on the iPhone or iPad.

UK-based developer Matt Cheetham said "the sound quality is great," a sentiment shared by Tokyo-based developer Enrico Pangan.

First impressions on the HomePod Mini: the sound quality is great. — Matt Cheetham (@MattCheetham) November 16, 2020 The HomePod Mini has arrived. It actually sounds good! — Enrico Pangan (@enrico_pangan) November 16, 2020

Of course, not everyone has been as impressed. UK-based writer and PR director Max Tatton-Brown said that he was "deeply underwhelmed" by his HomePod mini.

Deeply underwhelmed by HomePod Mini — back in box after 5 minutes. If you just need voice control in a room, might as well go Alexa. If you want a great speaker, might as well go proper HomePod. — Max Tatton-Brown (@MaxTB) November 16, 2020

UK-based designer and photographer Oliur had a mixed opinion. He said that the HomePod mini has "amazing" sound quality that "can get loud," but he added that it "lacks bass," which he said "makes sense" since it's a small speaker.

HomePod Mini is cute. Sound quality is amazing and it can get loud. But it lacks bass. Makes sense as it's small. Definitely won't replace my Sonos One speakers. Then again it is half the price of a Sonos One. pic.twitter.com/QjeHiYgEWf — Oliur (@UltraLinx) November 16, 2020

Last week, KTLA tech reporter Rich DeMuro tested the sound quality of the HomePod mini and Google's Nest Audio speakers, both priced at $99. While the video is a rather trivial way of comparing audio, many users who commented on the video believed the HomePod mini was the better sounding of the two.

HomePod mini offers many features of the full-size HomePod, including Siri, HomeKit, Apple Music, Intercom voice messaging, and stereo pairing, but a few customers have been surprised to learn that HomePod minis cannot be set as the Apple TV's default audio output, something that is only possible with the full-size HomePod.

HomePod mini pre-orders began November 6 in the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The speaker will also be available in China, Mexico, and Taiwan later this year.