First Impressions From New iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max Owners

by

It's Friday, November 13, which is the official launch date for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max. iPhone orders are arriving to customers, and Apple has begun selling the new devices in retail stores.

Image via MacRumors reader Azing

We've seen multiple reviews of the two new iPhones from media sites, but now regular customers have the smallest and largest iPhones in hand and are sharing their opinions of the device on the MacRumors forums. For those waiting for their own new ‌iPhone‌ or considering making a purchase, impressions from regular consumers provide useful insight.

iPhone 12 mini

MacRumors reader elephantnut had a long list of thoughts to share. The flat edges are a "welcome departure" from the rounded edges, but the design makes the phone look and feel thicker. The white color is "elegant but cute," and more of a warm white than a cool white.

The display is a fantastic size. While I wouldn't say it's comfortable to reach the edges, it's much easier to do compared to the 5.8" iPhones. The lighter weight makes is easy to shimmy the iphone across your hand if you have smaller hands.


True Tone seems a bit more aggressive than it was on my ‌iPhone‌ 8. Compared to an OLED ‌iPhone‌ X, my 12 Mini has a more yellow/green cast with True Tone off, and is significantly yellower with True Tone on.

MacRumors reader Hoobaman shared some useful photos of the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini in a Leather Case for those wondering how the new leather cases look.


MacRumors reader pinchies said that the size is nice and allows for one-handed typing, but getting to Control Center still "requires a hand shuffle." The screen is dimmer than the iPhone 11, and it's not quite as sharp as expected. MacRumors reader skyhawkmatthew disagreed on sharpness, though, and said that "colour and sharpness on the display look great."

Prior 2016 iPhone SE owner Klasma said that the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini is both heavier and larger than expected and not as "handy" as the SE when it comes to chassis size.

Image via MacRumors reader WRXiceman

Other insights from ‌iPhone 12‌ mini owners:

  • It's so small and lightweight that it feels like air
  • The notch eats up too much of the screen compared to the rest of the ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup
  • Speakers sound much better compared to older iPhones, but sound is "thinner" than ‌iPhone 11‌ with less bass
  • The screws on the bottom of the mini are not color matched to the device
  • The display is warmer than older iPhones
  • The ‌iPhone 12‌ mini is barely noticeable in a pocket

iPhone 12 Pro Max

MacRumors reader Vengapat9 returned his ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ because of battery life issues and chose the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max with its larger battery. He says the phone is "big as hell" and a "tiny bit wider," with the larger screen displaying more information "even better."

Image via MacRumors reader Sal09

MacRumors reader Gtg456x loves the larger screen size and says that it "doesn't seem that big."

I had been debating between the Pro and Pro Max. I've had an ‌iPhone‌ X for 3 years, but before that had a 7 Plus, and have missed having a big screen for the past few years, but was worried about how many people were scared by the 12 Pro Max size and weight. Well, the 12 Pro Max came today, and let me tell you, it was the right decision! After only using it for 30 minutes, I looked at my ‌iPhone‌ X for something and MY GOD that screen looks small now. How the heck did I use it for 3 years? It honestly doesn't even seem that big. Seems about the same as all of the large phones from the past decade.

MacRumors reader Ryancgray said that the stabilization for video recording is "incredible," while MacRumors reader lukeoneill90 said that the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max is "blazing fast" with quality speakers.

Other insights from ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max owners:

  • The gold color is stunning and classy
  • Face ID is the same as on 11 Pro Max
  • Weight is similar to 11 Pro Max
  • Feels more solid and secure to hold than 11 Pro Max
  • HDR video recording is amazing, it looks very real and vibrant
  • It's huge and may take some time to get used to

Have a new ‌iPhone 12‌ mini or ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Make sure to check out our iPhone forum too, where people are sharing more thoughts on the new phones, photos, and more.

FightTheFuture Avatar
FightTheFuture
47 minutes ago at 11:44 am
As she went into the Apple Store, there were three iPhones on display. Goldilocks was ready to upgrade. She held the iPhone 12 mini in her hand.

"This iPhone is too small!" she exclaimed.

So, she picked up the second device, an iPhone 12 Pro Max.

"This iPhone is too large" she said.

So, she grabbed the third device, an iPhone 12 base which was $200 less expensive than the base iPhone 12 Pro.

"Ahhh, this iPhone is just right," she said happily while signing a 30 month contract.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Goldfrapp Avatar
Goldfrapp
1 hour ago at 11:30 am
Pro Max size is tiny compared to my iPad, which I have been using as my phone for the past year.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
joecomo Avatar
joecomo
1 hour ago at 11:27 am
the 12 Pro Max is really big and thanks to the sharp edges more difficult to grab than the 11 Pro Max.
Still I am happy with my choice - the mini has some charm, but more as a secondary phone.

Just added a size comparison 11 vs 12 ...
(it seems the 11 is brighter than the 12)



Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kazmac Avatar
kazmac
46 minutes ago at 11:45 am
That Green Mini ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
4jasontv Avatar
4jasontv
42 minutes ago at 11:49 am


I'm still waiting for the UPS truck to arrive. "Delivery by 9:00 pm" is about as accurate as they get.

Just remember you are UPS’s product. Apple is their customer. So there is no point in calling them if it’s late.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dwhittington Avatar
dwhittington
1 hour ago at 11:27 am
The gold looks awesome!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
