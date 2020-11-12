Apple Pulls iOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2, and tvOS 14.3 Updates Amid Slew of Server Issues

Shortly after seeding the first betas of iOS 14.3, iPad 14.3, watchOS 7.2, and tvOS 14.3, Apple has pulled all of the updates from the Developer Center and they're no longer available for download.



It's not clear if the new software releases were mistakenly seeded out or pulled due to the numerous issues that Apple's servers are experiencing. Right now, users are not able to download macOS Big Sur and are seeing the following message when attempting an install: "An error occurred while installing the selected updates."

Apple's notary server for Mac apps also appears to be experiencing problems and there are iMessage and Maps outages that are ongoing. Apple Pay and Apple Card were also impacted, but Apple's System Status page says those issues have been fixed.

Apple this morning also very briefly released the iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2 updates before pulling them again, so technically this is the second time the updates have been seeded out and then removed. It's not clear when the new software betas will see an official and permanent launch.