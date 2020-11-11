Guides
All New iOS 14.2 Emoji

iOS 14.2 comes with a bunch of new emoji.

All of iOS 14.2's New Features

Here's a list of all the new features in iOS 14.2.

iPhone 12 Cases

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases are available now. Find one you like.

iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 12
Night Mode Selfies on iPhone 12
How to Measure Height with iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 12
iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11
Apple Watch Series SE vs 6
Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
Upcoming
macOS Big Sur
November 12

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

MacBook Air
Order Now, Nov 17 Launch

Apple M1 chip, up to 18-hour battery, and no fan.

HomePod mini
Order Now, Nov 16 Launch

Apple's tiny version of the HomePod, priced at $99. Pre-orders now live, ships November 16.

MacBook Pro 13"
Order Now, Nov 17 Launch

New models with Apple M1 chip and up to 20 hours of battery life.

Mac mini
AirPods Studio
iMac
Apple Glasses
AirTags
iPhone 13
Foldable iPhone
AirBuddy App for Easily Connecting AirPods to Macs Gets Redesign and New Features

by

App developer Guilherme Rambo last year released AirBuddy, an app that's designed to bring iOS-like AirPods integration to the Mac, and today, Rambo is releasing an updated version of the app, AirBuddy 2.


Compared to the original version of AirBuddy, the updated app features a redesigned user interface, reliability improvements, and several new features like historical usage data and custom connection modes.


AirBuddy 2 is meant to make connecting ‌AirPods‌ and Beats headphones to a Mac as seamless as connecting to an iOS device. When ‌AirPods‌ are near a Mac with AirBuddy 2 installed, a window pops up that lets you click to connect. Battery life is displayed in the menu bar or in the Today center, and a swipe lets you change to a new listening mode.

You can connect iPhones, iPads, and other Macs running AirBuddy 2 to your main Mac to monitor battery life, and in addition to making it easy to swap devices with headphones, it's also designed to make it simple to transfer a Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, or Magic Keyboard between Macs with a click.


Custom connection modes are available to set listening mode, volume, and microphone access when ‌AirPods‌ connect to a Mac, and the app offers up historical data about headphone usage such as listening time, call time, and battery life for 12 hours, 24 hours, or the prior day.


AirBuddy 2 can be purchased from the AirBuddy website for $9.99. AirBuddy users who purchased the AirBuddy app in 2019 can upgrade for $4.99 in the app, and AirBuddy users who purchased the original app in 2020 will get a free upgrade to AirBuddy 2.

Top Stories

Photographer Austin Mann Shares iPhone 12 Pro Max Camera Review

Monday November 9, 2020 12:07 pm PST by
When it comes to testing the camera features in new iPhone models, photographer Austin Mann's detailed reviews are second to none. iPhone 12 Pro Max reviews went live this morning, and Mann's in-depth camera test is also now available. Mann's review a must-read review for anyone who is interested in the iPhone 12 Pro Max for its camera, because this is the first year in some time that Apple...
Apple Launches 'iPhone 12 Studio' for Mixing and Matching MagSafe Cases and Wallets

Saturday November 7, 2020 9:55 am PST by
Apple today launched a new iPhone 12 Studio page, accessible on the web on mobile devices like the iPhone and iPad. The page allows you to customize iPhone 12 models with various MagSafe cases and wallets to see how the color combinations look. After loading the page, the first step is to choose the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max. Then, you can scroll down to...
Apple Event Live Coverage: Apple Silicon Macs Announced! [Full Transcript of Event]

Tuesday November 10, 2020 9:00 am PST by
Apple's virtual "One More Thing" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with Apple expected to debut its first Mac models based on its own Apple Silicon chips. Rumors have indicated that the 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro will be the first models to make the transition, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro is a possibility. It's not clear whether we'll see any other...
Kuo: iPhone 13 to Come in Same Four Model Sizes As iPhone 12, Pro Models to Feature Major Upgrade to Ultra Wide Camera

Friday November 6, 2020 3:23 am PST by
TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a new research note, seen by MacRumors, that details his expectations for next year's iPhone lineup, tentatively dubbed "iPhone 13," including some positive shipment predictions based on a number of factors. According to Kuo, the iPhone 13 will come in the same four model sizes as this year's iPhone 12, but with some major...
Watch: iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, MagSafe Duo Charger, and Leather Sleeve Unboxing Videos and Reviews

Monday November 9, 2020 6:00 am PST by
Apple's embargo has lifted on reviews for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max ahead of the devices launching on Friday. In addition to our more detailed review roundups, we've gathered a handful of unboxing videos and reviews of the devices below. There are also unboxing videos for Apple's upcoming MagSafe Duo Charger and Leather Sleeve accessories. Image: Andru Edwards The first thing...
New MacBook Air Announced as First Apple Silicon Mac With M1 Chip and Fanless Design

Tuesday November 10, 2020 10:24 am PST by
Apple today introduced a new MacBook Air as its first Mac with a custom Apple Silicon processor known as the M1 chip. The new MacBook Air is up to 3.5x faster than the previous-generation MacBook Air, with up to 5x faster graphics performance. Key features of the new MacBook Air:Apple-designed M1 chip with 8‑core CPU and 8‑core GPU A completely silent, fanless design Up to 3.5x faster CPU, ...
Report: 'iPhone 13 Pro' Models to Feature Low-Power LPTO Display Technology

Tuesday November 10, 2020 2:45 am PST by
Apple will adopt OLED displays with low-power LPTO backplane technology for at least two iPhone models in 2021, according to Korean website The Elec. From the report: LG Display will expand the production rate of its organic light emitting diode (OLED) panel factory lines dedicated to Apple, TheElec has learned. LG Display is planning to put in low-temperature polycrystalline oxide...
Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of Apple Event Today, Apple Silicon Macs Expected to Debut

Tuesday November 10, 2020 6:02 am PST by
Apple is holding it's live event now. Follow along with our live blog for the latest updates. We're also live tweeting the event on Twitter. Apple's online store has gone down ahead of its "One More Thing" event at 10 a.m. Pacific Time today. The event is widely expected to mark the introduction of the first Apple Silicon Mac(s) and may have another surprise or two in store. At WWDC in ...
Apple Announces New 13-inch MacBook Pro With M1 Chip, Starting at $1,299

Tuesday November 10, 2020 10:39 am PST by
Apple today introduced a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, its third announced Mac powered by the company's custom M1 Apple Silicon chip with integrated graphics processor. The first Apple Silicon 13-inch MacBook Pro replaces the low-end 13-inch Intel model, but Apple's M1 chip boasts a more powerful 8-Core CPU and an 8-Core GPU featuring a 16-core Neural Engine, which when paired with the MacBook...
Photo Depicts Alleged AirTag Keychain

Monday November 9, 2020 4:31 pm PST by
Rumors have suggested Apple's upcoming AirTags Bluetooth item trackers will come with various accessories to allow them to be attached to items, and now an alleged AirTag keychain has surfaced on Twitter. Leaker Fudge (@choco_bit) shared what might be an AirTag carrying accessory in a Saddle Brown color. A patent for an 'AirTag' accessory As Fudge points out, the design of the ring is...
