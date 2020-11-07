Guides
MagSafe Duo Charger Showcased in New Hands-On Video

by

Apple last month introduced the MagSafe Duo Charger, which features a foldable design with a built-in MagSafe Charger and Apple Watch charging puck. A new video recently shared on YouTube goes hands-on with the accessory.


The video showcases the accessory being used to charge an iPhone 12 and Apple Watch. Similar to the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock, the Apple Watch charging puck can be pushed up to allow the watch to be docked on its side, enabling Nightstand mode.

The MagSafe Duo has the ability to wirelessly charge a compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods or AirPods Pro case, and other Qi-certified devices. Priced at $129, the charger ships with a USB-C to Lightning cable, but the recommended 20W power adapter is sold separately for $19. An exact release date has still yet to be announced for the accessory.

ideal.dreams Avatar
ideal.dreams
59 minutes ago at 01:16 pm
$129 is definitely an overprice on something that takes two cheaper components and merges them in to one but let's be honest...I'm still going to buy one on day one.
Mdracer Avatar
Mdracer
55 minutes ago at 01:20 pm
I was super excited about the idea of this when it comes to traveling... until the price was dropped on us like a crappy Skrillex dub step song.
Patriks7 Avatar
Patriks7
55 minutes ago at 01:21 pm
If this costs 129$, I shudder to think what they would’ve priced the AirPower at...
Shalev Avatar
Shalev
22 minutes ago at 01:53 pm
HomePod mini - 99$ !
charger - 129$ !

?‍♂️
1rottenapple Avatar
1rottenapple
45 minutes ago at 01:30 pm
It just doesn’t look well designed. It doesn’t have the Apple typical design flair.
Ds6778 Avatar
Ds6778
42 minutes ago at 01:34 pm
This looks sick and I can’t wait to get a few. I love how people act like Apple is making you get this or something, if you don’t like it then don’t buy it. It looks compact, made very well, and it’s optimized to work well with iPhone and Applewatch. I don’t think 129$ is too high..... I guess if you’re cross shopping on Amazon and are willing to risk it with those crappy $29.99 - $40 looking “chargers,” go for it lol
