'Reigns: Beyond' and 'All of You' Released on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade has today gained two new games: "Reigns: Beyond" and "All of You."

Reigns: Beyond is the fourth game in the popular Reigns series from Nerial and Devolver Digital, and takes the decision-based game to space.

As an intergalactic indie rockband, plot your rise to "stardom", traveling from planet to planet and gig to gig on your quest for fame and fortune. Play local (and not-so-local) clubs throughout the galaxy, recruiting alien band members along the way, and rock out across the cosmos! But make sure you're managing your ship's resources and keeping your crew in check while on this stellar tour because one wrong decision may leave you lost in space!

The game features over 60 characters and 1400 decision cards for a unique experience in every new game, as well as an original soundtrack by Sam Webster.

From the creators of "Love You to Bits" and "Bring You Home," Alike Studio presents All of You. The game is a family-friendly puzzle adventure with highly visual and accessible gameplay.

Explore strange places filled with fun characters, exciting surprises, and many treacherous dangers – all to find every one of your chicks.

Players follow the journey of a clumsy chicken traversing the world in search of her lost chicks. Gameplay revolves around pausing time to control the environment and unveil the correct path for the main character.

Both new games are available now on ‌Apple Arcade‌.