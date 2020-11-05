Apple Releases macOS Catalina 10.15.7 Supplemental Update With Security Fixes

Apple today released a supplemental update for macOS Catalina 10.15.7, introducing security fixes. The macOS 10.15.7 Supplemental Update comes more than a month after the release of ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.7.



The ‌‌‌‌‌macOS Catalina‌‌‌‌‌ 10.15.7 Supplemental Update can be downloaded from the Mac App Store using the Update feature in the System Preferences app.

According to Apple's release notes, the Supplemental Update improves the security of macOS and is recommended for all users. An Apple support document outlines several vulnerabilities that that have been addressed, including those that leave the Mac vulnerable to malicious fonts and applications.

‌macOS Catalina‌ will soon be replaced by macOS Big Sur, which is in the final stages of beta testing and could be released as soon as next week.