Apple Releases macOS Catalina 10.15.7 Supplemental Update With Security Fixes
Apple today released a supplemental update for macOS Catalina 10.15.7, introducing security fixes. The macOS 10.15.7 Supplemental Update comes more than a month after the release of macOS Catalina 10.15.7.
The macOS Catalina 10.15.7 Supplemental Update can be downloaded from the Mac App Store using the Update feature in the System Preferences app.
According to Apple's release notes, the Supplemental Update improves the security of macOS and is recommended for all users. An Apple support document outlines several vulnerabilities that that have been addressed, including those that leave the Mac vulnerable to malicious fonts and applications.
macOS Catalina will soon be replaced by macOS Big Sur, which is in the final stages of beta testing and could be released as soon as next week.
I just updated and there is no way to tell whether or not I actually updated.
So, you pronounce Big Sur a disaster, even though it hasn't been released yet? Another very objective post on MR /s
Mojave has anther year of security updates yet, no need to migrate to either of the disasters that are Apple's last two OS releases.
Catalina is a lot better than it used to be. Mojave will always be my fav since Snow Leopard though.
What if you're still on Mojave because it runs so smoothly and the endless stories of the dumpster fire that's Catalina are a deterrent not to update?
The kernel is updated by this supplemental update.
Because its just a security update. Glad they are maintaining 10.15.7 after the kernel issues were resolved from 10.15.6. :)
After the update:
Darwin Mac.local 19.6.0 Darwin Kernel Version 19.6.0: Thu Oct 29 22:56:45 PDT 2020; root:xnu-6153.141.2.2~1/RELEASE_X86_64 x86_64
Before the update:
Darwin Mac.local 19.6.0 Darwin Kernel Version 19.6.0: Mon Aug 31 22:12:52 PDT 2020; root:xnu-6153.141.2~1/RELEASE_X86_64 x86_64
Are you saying the First release of Big Sur is more stable than the latest release of MacOS Catalina? That’s a first.. absurd
Just migrate directly to Big Sur, if doable, very stable.
Catalina has been superb and rock solid on my 2017 MacBook Pro..