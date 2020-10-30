With Apple One, iCloud Users Can Get Up to 4TB Storage
Through the Apple One subscription service that launched this morning, iCloud customers can get a maximum of 4TB of storage to use, up from the 2TB maximum available without an Apple One bundle.
Customers who subscribe to an Apple One plan get 50GB, 200GB, or 2TB of storage included with the service based on the plan chosen, with 50GB provided for the $14.95 per month plan, 200GB supplied with the $19.95 per month plan, and 2TB supplied with the $29.95 per month plan.
According to an Apple support document, those who need more storage than is provided through Apple One can purchase additional iCloud storage separately, which means with the most expensive Apple One bundle, a maximum of 4TB is available.
After you subscribe to Apple One, you can buy more iCloud storage if you need more. With both Apple One and an iCloud storage plan, you can have up to 4TB of total iCloud storage.
Customers who subscribe to Apple One can also choose other storage amounts for a different mix, such as 50GB with Apple One and 200GB through a separate iCloud purchase, but a total of 4TB is available. That would cost $29.95 for the Apple One plan with 2TB storage and then an additional $9.99 for the 2TB iCloud plan.
Those who have separate Apple IDs for media and iCloud can use both those accounts with Apple One, but there's no option to stack the storage in the same way. In this situation, the Apple One storage plan replaces the current storage plan, as explained by Apple:
If you already pay for an iCloud storage plan and apply the iCloud storage included in Apple One to the Apple ID you use with iCloud, the storage included with Apple One will replace your current storage plan. Your current storage plan is canceled and you'll receive a pro-rated refund.
If you have applied the iCloud storage included in Apple One to the Apple ID you use for iCloud then buy additional iCloud storage later, the storage included with Apple One will be moved back to the Apple ID you use for media subscriptions
Apple's support document explains the different scenarios that happen with various amounts of iCloud storage and various Apple One plans.
- If Apple One provides more storage than your current plan - Your existing iCloud storage plan is canceled and you receive a pro-rated refund. Total iCloud storage is the amount in the Apple One subscription.
- If Apple One storage is equal to your current storage - During any free trial, you will keep the current iCloud plan and the iCloud storage through Apple one. When the trial is finished, the current iCloud storage plan will be canceled and total iCloud storage is the amount included in Apple One.
- If Apple One storage is less than your current plan - You keep both the iCloud storage plan and the iCloud storage in Apple One, with the plans stacking. Those who want to use only the storage in Apple One will need to downgrade or cancel.
Family members who are part of a Family Sharing group can purchase storage separately for themselves or choose to use the storage made available through an Apple One Family or Premier plan. If the entire family group needs more storage, the family member who purchases Apple One can purchase more storage, for the same 4TB maximum.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
4K adult movies
Honestly, what do you do with that much space?
iCloud 2TB - used for :
Honestly, what do you do with that much space?
iPhone backup (mine)
iPhone backup (wife)
iPad Pro backup (mine)
iPad Pro backup (wife)
Mac Pro documents (mine)
MacBook Air (documents (wife)
Dropbox 2TB - used for:
Sending files to clients
Receiving files from clients
It's not for everyone but hey, there's choice.
A year later, unenthusiastic user decides to cancel Apple One services but is locked in because he's unwilling to downgrade to 2 TB of icloud storage .
Watch Out! The 4 TB iCloud storage is a trap!