Deals: Brand New 64GB iPad Air Gets $40 Discount at Amazon

Amazon is back today with a discount on Apple's brand new iPad Air. You can purchase the 64GB Wi-Fi model for $559.00, down from $599.00. This same deal appeared before the tablet even launched last week, and disappeared fast, so be sure to head to Amazon soon if you're interested.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This sale price is only available in the silver and green colors, and the tablet won't ship for between two to four weeks due to high demand. Still, if you order today you can lock in the $40 discount price and Amazon will ship the tablet once it's available in November.

The iPad Air was announced last month, and it has an edge-to-edge 10.9-inch display, Touch ID power button, a brand-new A14 Bionic chip, new color options, and more. For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.