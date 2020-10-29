Apple Sees All-Time High Mac Revenue of $9 Billion in Q4 2020

With many people continuing to learn and work from home, Apple's Mac sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 hit a new all-time revenue record, hugely outpacing sales in the fourth quarter of 2019.



Apple's Mac category brought in $9 billion, up from $7 billion in the year-ago quarter, marking growth of 29 percent. Apple says that sales were up despite supply constraints that the company was facing during the quarter.

Mac sales saw double digit growth in each geographic segment, with all-time revenue records set in the Americas and Asia Pacific, and September quarter records in both Europe and Japan.

Apple's Mac sales may see significant growth in the coming quarter as the company prepares to launch the first Mac with an Arm-based Apple-designed Apple Silicon chip. The first ‌Apple Silicon‌ Mac is coming before the end of the year, and an announcement could take place in November.