Apple TV+ Orders Comedy Series 'Platonic' Starring Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen

Apple today announced that it has ordered a new comedy series called "Platonic" that will be streamed on Apple TV+. The series, starring Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen, will be produced for Apple by Sony Pictures Television.



"Platonic" is a 10-episode, half-hour comedy series in which Byrne and Rogen will play childhood friends who reconnect as adults, according to Apple:

A pair of former best friends who met in their youth (played by Byrne and Rogen) reconnect as adults and try to mend the rift that led to their falling out. As their friendship becomes more consuming, it destabilizes their lives and causes them to reevaluate their choices.

The series reunites Byrne and Rogen with director Nick Stoller following their collaboration on the "Neighbors" comedy films back in 2014-2016. Byrne, Rogen, and Conor Welch will serve as executive producers on the series.

A release date has yet to be announced.

