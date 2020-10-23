iFixit Tearing Down iPhone 12 Live on YouTube
iFixit has an iPhone 12 in hand and is tearing it down live, providing a close-up look at the components inside. We've already seen several teardowns so there may not be much to learn, but iFixit's teardowns are always fun to watch.
After today's teardown, iFixit plans to provide a more in-depth teardown that will go through all of the components in the new devices.
This.....is......satire, yes?
Hurry and get to the repairability score. I base all my purchases on it.