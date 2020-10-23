Guides
Amazon Inexplicably Removes Apple Card From Payment Options

by

Apple Card owners who had their Apple Cards stored in Amazon as a saved payment option this morning started noticing that the ‌Apple Card‌ has disappeared from the payment list.


Multiple MacRumors readers have notified us about the problem, and we've also been able to replicate it. Apple Cards are missing from the Amazon website and app and attempting to re-add one pops out an error message that credit card information is unable to be saved.

A Redditor describes the problem:

Has this happened to anyone else? My ‌Apple Card‌ was removed from my amazon payment options, despite having made numerous purchases with it in the past. When I tried to re-add it, I got an error message that they are unable to save the card info and to use another form of payment. When I finally got someone from amazon on the phone, I was told that it was because their systems are starting to recognize the card number as Apple Pay, and amazon does not accept ‌Apple Pay‌.

This appears to be a widespread problem and most ‌Apple Card‌ owners are no longer seeing their cards appear in Amazon as a saved payment option. As noted above, one person was told by Amazon's support says that it's an Apple Pay-related issue, but that's inaccurate because ‌Apple Card‌ works like a normal credit card.

Another person was told that the ‌Apple Card‌ is "not allowed on your account," which is curious as the ‌Apple Card‌ is a Mastercard that should be accepted where Mastercard is accepted. A third person was told that the issue was on Apple's end, so it appears that Amazon's support staff has no insight what's going on at this time.

Avatar
Bistroengine
11 minutes ago at 10:20 am
The Amazon Store needs to be doused with gasoline and set on fire. All you find anymore are cheap chinese knockoffs with fake 5-star reviews. Can't trust anything anyone says about products anymore.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
psingh01
6 minutes ago at 10:25 am


Why the heck would anyone want to use the Apple Card with Amazon? I understand that some people only want to use one card for everything. However, if you are able, get the Amazon Prime Card to get 5% cash back.

Not everyone wants to open new lines of credit just to get a few % discounts on limited purchases.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
moabal
13 minutes ago at 10:18 am
Why the heck would anyone want to use the Apple Card with Amazon? I understand that some people only want to use one card for everything. However, if you are able, get the Amazon Prime Card to get 5% cash back.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
adamdport
10 minutes ago at 10:20 am

Why the heck would someone want to use the Apple Card with Amazon? If you are able, get the Amazon Prime Card to get 5% cash back.

Seriously, that adds up to a lot of $$. I have a prime card solely for CB on Amazon and a 2% CB card for everywhere else.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
justperry
9 minutes ago at 10:21 am


The Amazon Store needs to be doused with gasoline and set on fire. All you find anymore are cheap chinese knockoffs with fake 5-star reviews. Can't trust anything anyone says about products anymore.

Just wait...in several years (less than a decade) it won't be as big as it is now.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
adamjackson
8 minutes ago at 10:23 am
I'm sure it's just a glitch and will be corrected but I agree with others. Most amazon customers should use a Prime Card if they do regular purchases just like I only use my Applecard for Apple purchases or other 3% programs.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
